'A friend in need...': Within 72 hours of emergency request, India sends 30,000 doses of measles vaccine to Maldives

Continuing with its policy of being the first responder in the neighbourhood, India on Thursday supplied the Maldives with 30,000 doses of measles vaccine within 72 hours of the request by the country.

The Indian Ocean Island country is facing an outbreak of measles with 4 cases being tested positive in last one week.

The Maldives had also approached Denmark which said it will take one month to supply the vaccine. United Nations' body UNICEF also gave around asked for 4-week to supply the vaccine.

On Monday afternoon, the country's health ministry approached the Indian mission in Male which immediately agreed to send the consignment.

The consignment, procured from the Serum Institute of India, was handed over by Indian envoy to the Maldives Sunjay Sudhir to the Maldivian health minister Abdulla Ameen.

A release from the mission said, "India’s swift response underlines that India has the capability to respond swiftly and health remains one of the strongest pillars of bilateral cooperation. This gesture also emphasizes the mutually supportive roles of India’s neighbourhood First Policy and the Maldives’ India First Policy, acting for the benefit of our peoples."

Notably, India is already engaged in the health sector of the country and is building a 100-bed cancer hospital in Hulhumale.

This is not the first time when India has responded to an emergency in the Maldives.

In 2015, India responded to the water crisis in Malé due to breakdown of the main RO plant, airlifted water and sent supplies by ship to the country.

In 2004, after the tsunami struck the country, India sent immediate relief.

Back in 1988, India responded to an SOS from the then President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom on account of a coup with swift action by sending paratroopers onboard IL-76 aircraft.