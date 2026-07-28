'A defender of rapists': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Pralhad Joshi's appointment

Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led Centre over Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Union Education Minister, calling him a 'defender of rapists'. Here's what happened.

The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is the latest entrant in the list of Members of Parliament to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. The Congress leader attacked the Centre over Pralhad Joshi's appointment as the Union Education Minister after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging the ruling party has given it to a man 'who is a defender of rapists'.

While addressing the media, Rahul said, ''Education Minister of India - the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. This is the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today. It's strange reaction from the PM, that there are so many people in the Cabinet, he could have chosen anyone of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists. Quite amazing.''

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over Pralhad Joshi's appointment

Rahul Gandhi attacked the new Union Education Minister over his alleged remarks on the premature release of 11 men serving life sentences in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case. The Supreme Court had in January 2024 struck down the Gujarat government's order granting remission to 11 convicts who had gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

Priyanka Gandhi targets Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha

During the discussion in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked Pralhad over his remarks; however, BJP members asked her to authenticate her comments in Parliament. Kiran Rijiju said, ''We do not expect such language. These statements should be expunged from the record. Secondly, such language should not be used. She should apologise to the House.

Pralhad Joshi rejects allegations, demands apology

Even the newly appointed Union Education Minister replied to Priyanka Gandhi and said, ''Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it? I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise.''

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh moved the Public Examinations Amendment Bill in the House for consideration and passing earlier in the day.