India

99 villages affected by floods in four districts of Assam

The four districts affected by floods are Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2020, 08:14 AM IST

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday informed that a total of 99 villages have been affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall across four districts.

"One person died and 36,707 people have been affected across four districts in the second wave of floods that hit Assam due to incessant rainfall," said the state disaster management authority in a report.

The four districts affected by floods are Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.

As per the report, a total of 4,329 hectares of crop area has been affected.Nine relief camps have been set up -- two in Dhemaji district, four in Sivasagar and three in Nazira. Additionally, 28 relief distribution centres have also been set up -- 21 in Sivasagar and seven in Nazira.

Several rivers were flowing above the danger mark like the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, Dikhow at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat (Sivasagar), Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golghat) and Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing (Sontipur). 

