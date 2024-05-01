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'99.9% Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus': RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

Hosabale, who is currently in the United States, said that Indians Muslims might have changed their mode of worship but not nationality or civilisational roots and that the RSS has been engaged in dialogue for the last few years to remove any misgivings.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 12:24 AM IST

'99.9% Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus': RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said that 99.9% of Muslims in India are descendants of Indian-origin Hindus, adding they are part and parcel of the society. Hosabale, who is currently in the United States, said that Indians Muslims might have changed their mode of worship but not nationality or civilisational roots and that the RSS has been engaged in dialogue for the last few years to remove any misgivings.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Hosabale said there is a need to remove any tensions that emerge due to machinations and political interests. "The forefathers of Indian Muslims were Indians; they had been Hindus. So, 99.9% of the Muslims in India are descendants of the Indian-origin Hindus. So, we feel and we believe that they are part and parcel of our society. They might have changed their mode of worship and their religion but they have not changed their nationality or civilisational roots," he said.

Asked about the biggest internal security threat for India, Hosabale pointed to illegal infiltration from the eastern border and demographic changes in some areas. "Within India, there is a lot of diversity. Playing upon these diversities and putting one against another for political interests, that creates problems. Within this Indian society, illegal infiltration on the eastern border mainly has definitely been considered to be a matter of internal security by governments," he said.

Hosabale further said that the RSS has been organising society, encouraging people to work for the nation and engage in community service. The RSS leader said that he had attended two conferences in the United States and interacted with various sections of the American society, including people of Indian origin and Americans who are in academics, establishment, and think tanks.

(With inputs from news agnecy ANI).

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