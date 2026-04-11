98 km, 85 minutes, one life saved: Live heart rushed from Rohtak to Delhi for transplant

A donor heart was transported from Haryana's Rohtak to Delhi in just 85 minutes, covering 98 km through a special green corridor. Know the whole story below.

In an incredible race against time, a donor heart was transported from Rohtak in Haryana to the national capital, travelling 98 km in just 85 minutes through a special green corridor. Yes, you read it right! A donor heart was transported from PGIMS Rohtak to Fortis Escorts in New Delhi's Okhla on Saturday, covering a distance of 98 km between 2:50 pm and 4:15 pm.

As per the release, the 20-year-old recipient had been suffering from advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy, and due to limited treatment options available, a heart transplant was the only chance for survival. In Dilated Cardiomyopathy, the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased due to an enlarged or weakened heart muscle.

The release also stated that the 37-year-old donor was found unconscious on the roadside and was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, where tests revealed an intracranial haemorrhage and the patient was declared brain dead. The patient's family showcased an act of generosity and consented for organ donation, saving multiple lives.

The organ retrieval process began at 2:20 pm on Saturday, following which the heart was transported through the green corridor, jointly facilitated by Rohtak and Delhi Police. After the donor's heart reached Delhi's hospital within the critical time window, the transplant was successfully performed by the expert cardiac team. Currently, the patient is under close monitoring in the ICU and is on ventilator support.

Vishal Rastogi, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi,

said, "Heart transplantation remains the most definitive treatment for patients with advanced Dilated Cardiomyopathy. This successful procedure offers renewed hope, and we are closely monitoring the patient's recovery. We are deeply grateful to the donor's family for their selfless decision, which has made this life-saving intervention possible.