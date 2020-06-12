97-yr old with heart ailments, hypertension beats COVID-19 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu has a total of 40,698 COVID-19 cases of which 18,281 are active.

On a day when Tamil Nadu saw the total number of COVID-19 cases breached the 40,000-mark, there’s also a miracle recovery of a 97-yr old man with health complications that comes as a ray of hope.

Krishna Murti, aged 97, was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai on May 30, after he tested COVID-19 positive. The patient had shown symptoms such as fever, cough and mild breathlessness. Adding to the complications were his history of hypertension and coronary heart disease.

A statement from the hospital said that he was provided with oxygen support to aid in breathing and special assistance to help him eat and move. He was provided a high protein vegetarian meals.

Shortly after admission, his fever is said to have reduced, while breathing also improved. Later, he was able to have his own meals and move on his own.

“Kauvery hospital has now successfully treated and discharged over 200 patients and Mr Krishna is our oldest patient so far. Taking his case as an example we wish to tell people to not fall prey to fear and lose hope,” Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases said.

The patient was later discharged after his COVID-19 test results returned negative.

Tamil Nadu has a total of 40,698 COVID-19 cases of which 18,281 are active. Chennai alone has seen a total of 28,924 cases of which 13,906 are active. Tamil Nadu’s recovery rate has hovered around 50%, and currently 22,047 persons have recovered from the virus.