97-yr old with heart ailments, hypertension beats COVID-19 in Chennai

Headlines

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

World’s richest transgender woman is heir to Rs 99,000 crore 5-star hotel chain; whopping net worth is…

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

DNA Verified: Is PM Modi gifting every woman Rs 3000 for Raksha Bandhan 2023? Truth behind viral video

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration between Jan 16-24: Trust general secy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

SSC CGL, MTS, and Havaldar Recruitment 2023 result soon: Know how to check, official website, other details

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

HomeIndia

India

97-yr old with heart ailments, hypertension beats COVID-19 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu has a total of 40,698 COVID-19 cases of which 18,281 are active.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 08:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On a day when Tamil Nadu saw the total number of COVID-19 cases breached the 40,000-mark, there’s also a miracle recovery of a 97-yr old man with health complications that comes as a ray of hope. 

Krishna Murti, aged 97, was admitted at a private hospital in Chennai on May 30, after he tested COVID-19 positive. The patient had shown symptoms such as fever, cough and mild breathlessness. Adding to the complications were his history of hypertension and coronary heart disease. 

A statement from the hospital said that he was provided with oxygen support to aid in breathing and special assistance to help him eat and move. He was provided a high protein vegetarian meals.

Shortly after admission, his fever is said to have reduced, while breathing also improved. Later, he was able to have his own meals and move on his own.

“Kauvery hospital has now successfully treated and discharged over 200 patients and Mr Krishna is our oldest patient so far. Taking his case as an example we wish to tell people to not fall prey to fear and lose hope,” Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, Senior Consultant - Infectious Diseases said. 

The patient was later discharged after his COVID-19 test results returned negative. 

Tamil Nadu has a total of 40,698 COVID-19 cases of which 18,281 are active. Chennai alone has seen a total of 28,924 cases of which 13,906 are active. Tamil Nadu’s recovery rate has hovered around 50%, and currently 22,047 persons have recovered from the virus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: When will ISRO’s Vikram Lander make contact with lunar surface? Know moon landing date

Singer Post Malone lost 25 kg by eliminating this drink from his diet

Explainer: Why hydropower projects are being blamed for landslides in Himachal Pradesh

Viral video: Woman poses with cobra for Instagram reel, internet slams her

Sunny Deol's spokesperson reacts to reports of bank auctioning actor's villa: 'The issue will be resolved'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE