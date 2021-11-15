97 terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies gear up for complete elimination

Security agencies have geared up for the complete elimination of the terrorist network in Jammu and Kashmir and a list is being prepared after counting the terrorists present in different areas. According to the exclusive information received by Zee Media, central intelligence agencies have identified a total of 97 terrorists present in 9 areas of Jammu and Kashmir, who are active.

According to the report, out of these 97 terrorists, 24 belong to Hizbul Mujahideen, 52 to Lashkar, 11 to Al-Badr and 9 terrorists are from Jaish-e-Mohammed.

According to sources, out of 9 areas of Kashmir, most terrorists are in Pulwama. A total of 36 terrorists have been reported in Pulwama, out of which 10 are Hizbul Mujahideen, 17 Lashkar, 4 Alabdar, 4 Jaish terrorists. After that, a total of 24 active terrorists are in Shopian, out of which 5 terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, 14 of Lashkar and a total of 5 terrorists belong to Al-Badr. Similarly, information has been received about 13 terrorists in Kulgam, 8 in Srinagar, 8 in Anantnag and 5 in Baramulla. Security agencies are engaged in preparing for the operation against all the terrorists on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Pakistan's ISI is constantly trying to infiltrate terrorists into the valley through the Line of Control (LoC) along with pushing the youth on the path of terror. According to a report, 46 infiltration attempts have been made so far this year, in which information has been received about the infiltration of about 17 terrorists. However, there is no exact information about how many terrorists have infiltrated so far.

In Jammu and Kashmir, whether it is a matter of targeting the common people or attacking the security forces, from its planning to the recruitment of Kashmiri youth in terrorist organizations, conspiracy is hatched from across the border. Pakistani terrorists hiding in the valley for a long time have been continuously carrying out the conspiracy of terror in Kashmir. In such a situation, the security agencies have now geared up to eliminate all the Pakistani terrorists hiding in the valley.

According to the exclusive information received by Zee Media, intelligence agencies have prepared a list of Pakistani terrorists involved in terrorist incidents in the valley. According to this list, 38 Pakistani terrorists are present in Kashmir, which is a big threat to the peace and tranquillity of the region. Out of these 38 terrorists, 27 terrorists are from Lashkar and the rest 11 terrorists are from Jaish-e-Mohammed. Four of these terrorists may be hiding in different areas of Srinagar, 3 in Kulgam, 10 in Pulwama, 10 in Baramulla and 11 terrorists are in other regions of Kashmir.

Information has also been received about the presence of a large number of terrorists in the terror camp of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per the information, about 200-300 terrorists are present in terrorist camps. After getting information about the gathering of terrorists once again in terrorist camps, it has become clear that ISI has engaged in a big conspiracy against India.

Ever since the Taliban's occupied Afghanistan, there has been a stir in the terrorist camps located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and their masterminds have engaged in conspiracies to infiltrate terrorists into India. According to the exclusive information received by Zee Media, three new terror camps have been activated in PoK, due to which the number of terror camps has now increased from 17 to 20.