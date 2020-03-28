933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; death toll mounts to 20

Headlines

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Watch: Fans used to dry ground during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash; video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor celebrate success of G20 Summit, congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Wordle 814 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 11

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Watch: Fans used to dry ground during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash; video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor celebrate success of G20 Summit, congratulate PM Narendra Modi

10 best iron-rich foods 

Easy hacks to avoid overeating, weight gain

6 times Jacqueline Fernandez left fans mesmerised with her jaw-dropping looks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor celebrate success of G20 Summit, congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Watch: Madhuri Dixit enjoys Beyonce concert with husband Dr Shriram Nene, calls celebrated singer 'queen'

After playing Lord Rama in Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen as Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

HomeIndia

India

933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; death toll mounts to 20

The number of deaths recorded in India is at 19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2020, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 834 on Saturday even as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 27,000. 

The number of deaths recorded in India is at 19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 

With 39 fresh cases, Kerala became the most affected state in the country on Friday. The total number of people under treatment in Kerala is 164. 

In Maharashtra, the state's Health Department put the number of affected people at 153. 

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help migrant workers reach their homes amid reports of them walking down to their villages due to a lockdown in the country

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

The spread of coronavirus worldwide continues to rise as the number of cases near 600,000. As of now, the US has the most cases with over 100,000, followed by Italy at 86,498 and China at 81,897. Italy, however, has recorded the most deaths that exceed 9,134.

The US has announced an additional financial aid worth US $174 million to 64 countries, including US $2.9 million to India.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy so hard that the world has entered into a recession. The economy will require massive funding to help the developing nations turn around from the downturn resulting from the pandemic, the IMF chief said.

Here are updates from Saturday:

23:38 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

The RWAs & good samaritans started approaching police expressing a desire to help, this response was uniform across Delhi. This food delivery network evolved from a genuine human response and was facilitated by the Delhi Police network: DCP Licensing AM Ali

23:37 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Delhi: Food delivery network established in the city with assistance from Delhi Police.DCP Licensing AM Ali says, "Due to #coronalockdown, many people were finding it difficult to get essential items.There was a need to help them through our network which is touch with RWAs etc."

23:23 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Government of Himachal Pradesh to provide boarding and lodging to students from Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh at Himachal Bhawan there, after reports that students from HP have been asked to vacate rented accommodations by their landlords in Chandigarh.

22:46 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

8 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana today;
The total number of positive cases in the state is 67 (including 1 death and 1 person cured/ discharged): Telangana Health Department

22:28 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

A BSF officer who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Tekanpur,MP found COVID19 positive.He attended 4 meetings from Mar15-19 where he met other ADG,IG rank officers.His wife returned from UK 15 days ago.All officers&his wife under quarantine now:BSF

22:02 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

A head constable who was deployed at Mumbai airport has been tested COVID-19 positive today. He was under treatment in a Mumbai hospital for last few days: Central Industrial Security Force

22:00 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses in Chandigarh: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh

21:57 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Total 12180 LPG cylinders have been delivered by Gas Agencies today, wherein 8600 were supplied by Indian Oil Corporation,1430 by Hindustan Petroleum & 2150 by Bharat Petroleum: Chandigarh Administration

21:46 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Haryana: Farmers in Rewari demand the government to begin the procurement process as their crops are ready to be harvested. A farmer says, "Our crops are ready, but we can not sell them as grain markets are closed. We urge govt to procure the harvest in time to save us from losses".

21:29 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

J&K: Over 400 people from Bihar who came on a pilgrimage trip to Vaishno Devi request Bihar & UT governments to provide them transportation to their hometowns. A tourist says, "We're paying for accommodation but they are asking us to vacate now. People among us are sick&have children at home"

21:09 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Delhi rises to 49: Delhi Government

20:57 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Total no. of COVID19 patients in the state is at 186 after 31 new patients found positive today. Till now, a total of 26 patients have recovered/discharged. 104 tests found negative for COVID19 today: Maharashtra Government

19:52 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Death toll from the #coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday, reports AFP

19:31 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Till date 76 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths & 5 discharges: Government of Karnataka

19:20 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

As per the announcement made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, the Central Government has approved the launch of insurance scheme for health workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

19:12 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Telangana: First death due to #COVID19 recorded in the state today. 6 persons have tested positive today; taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65.

18:50 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Karnataka government launches 'Food Helpline Number: 155214' for labourers who are facing problems, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

18:49 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Delhi: A huge number of migrant workers arrive at Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages.

18:32 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 (including foreign nationals, 80 people cured/discharged/migrated, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

18:14 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Total 6 patients (4 from Mumbai) who tested positive for #COVID19 have passed away in the state: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra

17:48 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

No positive case has been reported in Punjab today. ICUs to be set up in all District Hospitals of the state. 50 new ventilators acquired to meet the demand: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

17:33 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Telangana govt has declared that production& manufacturing units that require continuous processes such as pharmaceuticals, etc may function. Manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities like dal mills, rice mills, dairy units, food to also permitted to operate

17:20 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Uttarakhand: 183 persons detained in the state today for violation of lockdown rules.

16:14 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Total number of deaths due to COVID19 in #Gujarat rises to 4 with 2 deaths in Ahmedabad, and 1 each in Bhavnagar and Surat

15:53 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Till date 74 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 3 deaths & 5 cured: Govt of Karnataka

12:47 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

A 69-year-old man died due to coronavirus, at Kochi Medical College today: Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan

This is the first death in Kerala, due to Coronavirus.

12:20 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

West Bengal: A 29-year-old woman has been booked & arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with COVID19 in Beleghata area of Kolkata.

12:18 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Delhi: Rickshaw pullers, who intended to return to their respective hometowns, were turned back by Police from Akshardham flyover today. One of the rickshaw pullers, Paanchu Mandal says, "Police aren't allowing us to go any further, they say we'll be sent to our homes on a bus."​

Paanchu Mandal: I was going to West Bengal. Police have turned us back, they say we'll be sent on a bus. We're 2 drivers, we would've taken turns to pull the rickshaw & reach WB. It would've taken us 7 days to reach. We are not getting any work here, don't get passengers anymore. 

12:16 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Ghaziabad: Large number of migrant workers reach Lal Kua, after walking on foot from Delhi, Gurugram and other places, and take buses to their respective hometowns amid coronavirus lockdown

 

9:49 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 873; 78 cured, death toll 19 (including foreign nationals, as on 28.03.2020 at 09:30 AM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/
Discharged/Migrated		 Death
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 0 0 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0
3 Bihar 9 0 0 1
4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0
5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0
6 Delhi 38 1 6 1
7 Goa 3 0 0 0
8 Gujarat 44 1 0 3
9 Haryana 19 14 11 0
10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1
11 Jammu and Kashmir 18 0 1 1
12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2
13 Kerala 165 8 11 0
14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0
15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2
16 Maharashtra 177 3 25 5
17 Manipur 1 0 0 0
18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0
19 Odisha 3 0 0 0
20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0
21 Punjab 38 0 1 1
22 Rajasthan 46 2 3 0
23 Tamil Nadu 32 6 2 1
24 Telangana 38 10 1 0
25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0
26 Uttar Pradesh 44 1 11 0
27 West Bengal 15 0 0 1
Total number of confirmed cases in India 826# 47 79

19

 

 

8:00 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

US announces additional financial aid worth USD 174 million to 64 countries, including USD 2.9 million to India

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at factory near Anand Vihar Metro Station

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi proposes virtual session of G20 in November

Meet man who works in Rs 2,71,000 crore company, son of India's second richest pharma billionaire

Love blooms amid diplomacy: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty's enchanting bond shines at India's G20 summit

Not Jism 2, but Sunny Leone would have made her Bollywood debut with this erotic thriller if...

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE