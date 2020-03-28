933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; death toll mounts to 20

The number of deaths recorded in India is at 19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 834 on Saturday even as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 27,000.

With 39 fresh cases, Kerala became the most affected state in the country on Friday. The total number of people under treatment in Kerala is 164.

In Maharashtra, the state's Health Department put the number of affected people at 153.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help migrant workers reach their homes amid reports of them walking down to their villages due to a lockdown in the country

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

The spread of coronavirus worldwide continues to rise as the number of cases near 600,000. As of now, the US has the most cases with over 100,000, followed by Italy at 86,498 and China at 81,897. Italy, however, has recorded the most deaths that exceed 9,134.

The US has announced an additional financial aid worth US $174 million to 64 countries, including US $2.9 million to India.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy so hard that the world has entered into a recession. The economy will require massive funding to help the developing nations turn around from the downturn resulting from the pandemic, the IMF chief said.

Here are updates from Saturday:

23:38 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

The RWAs & good samaritans started approaching police expressing a desire to help, this response was uniform across Delhi. This food delivery network evolved from a genuine human response and was facilitated by the Delhi Police network: DCP Licensing AM Ali

23:37 IST Saturday, 28 March 2020

Delhi: Food delivery network established in the city with assistance from Delhi Police.DCP Licensing AM Ali says, "Due to #coronalockdown, many people were finding it difficult to get essential items.There was a need to help them through our network which is touch with RWAs etc."

Government of Himachal Pradesh to provide boarding and lodging to students from Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh at Himachal Bhawan there, after reports that students from HP have been asked to vacate rented accommodations by their landlords in Chandigarh.

8 Coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana today;

The total number of positive cases in the state is 67 (including 1 death and 1 person cured/ discharged): Telangana Health Department

A BSF officer who was posted as a supervisory officer at a BSF quarantine centre in Tekanpur,MP found COVID19 positive.He attended 4 meetings from Mar15-19 where he met other ADG,IG rank officers.His wife returned from UK 15 days ago.All officers&his wife under quarantine now:BSF

A head constable who was deployed at Mumbai airport has been tested COVID-19 positive today. He was under treatment in a Mumbai hospital for last few days: Central Industrial Security Force

A dedicated team has been constituted for collecting garbage from the quarantined houses in Chandigarh: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh

Total 12180 LPG cylinders have been delivered by Gas Agencies today, wherein 8600 were supplied by Indian Oil Corporation,1430 by Hindustan Petroleum & 2150 by Bharat Petroleum: Chandigarh Administration

Haryana: Farmers in Rewari demand the government to begin the procurement process as their crops are ready to be harvested. A farmer says, "Our crops are ready, but we can not sell them as grain markets are closed. We urge govt to procure the harvest in time to save us from losses".

J&K: Over 400 people from Bihar who came on a pilgrimage trip to Vaishno Devi request Bihar & UT governments to provide them transportation to their hometowns. A tourist says, "We're paying for accommodation but they are asking us to vacate now. People among us are sick&have children at home"

The total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in Delhi rises to 49: Delhi Government

Total no. of COVID19 patients in the state is at 186 after 31 new patients found positive today. Till now, a total of 26 patients have recovered/discharged. 104 tests found negative for COVID19 today: Maharashtra Government

Death toll from the #coronavirus outbreak in Britain has risen to 1,019 up from 759 the day before, according to government figures released Saturday, reports AFP

Till date 76 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 3 deaths & 5 discharges: Government of Karnataka

As per the announcement made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, the Central Government has approved the launch of insurance scheme for health workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Telangana: First death due to #COVID19 recorded in the state today. 6 persons have tested positive today; taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65.

Karnataka government launches 'Food Helpline Number: 155214' for labourers who are facing problems, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

Delhi: A huge number of migrant workers arrive at Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages.

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 (including foreign nationals, 80 people cured/discharged/migrated, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Total 6 patients (4 from Mumbai) who tested positive for #COVID19 have passed away in the state: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra

No positive case has been reported in Punjab today. ICUs to be set up in all District Hospitals of the state. 50 new ventilators acquired to meet the demand: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

Telangana govt has declared that production& manufacturing units that require continuous processes such as pharmaceuticals, etc may function. Manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities like dal mills, rice mills, dairy units, food to also permitted to operate

Uttarakhand: 183 persons detained in the state today for violation of lockdown rules.

Total number of deaths due to COVID19 in #Gujarat rises to 4 with 2 deaths in Ahmedabad, and 1 each in Bhavnagar and Surat

Till date 74 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 3 deaths & 5 cured: Govt of Karnataka

A 69-year-old man died due to coronavirus, at Kochi Medical College today: Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan

This is the first death in Kerala, due to Coronavirus.

West Bengal: A 29-year-old woman has been booked & arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with COVID19 in Beleghata area of Kolkata.

Paanchu Mandal: I was going to West Bengal. Police have turned us back, they say we'll be sent on a bus. We're 2 drivers, we would've taken turns to pull the rickshaw & reach WB. It would've taken us 7 days to reach. We are not getting any work here, don't get passengers anymore.

Ghaziabad: Large number of migrant workers reach Lal Kua, after walking on foot from Delhi, Gurugram and other places, and take buses to their respective hometowns amid coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 873; 78 cured, death toll 19 (including foreign nationals, as on 28.03.2020 at 09:30 AM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

US announces additional financial aid worth USD 174 million to 64 countries, including USD 2.9 million to India