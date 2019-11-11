'93,000 bhool gaye?': Twitter slams Pakistan for shamelessly displaying Abhinandan's mannequin at PAF museum

Pakistan has yet again proved its heinous propaganda against India, as it has displayed a mannequin of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman inside a war museum of Pakistan Air Force in Karachi.

Pakistan journalist and political commentator Anwar Lodhi shared a photo of the mannequin of the IAF braveheart, captured on February 27 by Pakistan following a dogfight between the two air forces in which his MIG-21 was shot down in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Abhinandan was later released on March 1 at the Attari-Wagah border.

Lodhi shared the picture and wrote: “PAF has put mannequin of Abhi Nandhan on display in the museum. This would be a more interesting display if they can arrange a Cup of FANTASTIC tea in his hand.”

The photograph shared by Lodhi on the microblogging site also captures a mug placed behind on the left-hand side of the Abhinandan’s mannequin which is flanked by a Pakistani soldier. The entire display is encased in a glass showcase.

Lodhi's Twitter post has created outrage on social media.

Just ahead of the World Cup match between India and Pakistan, an advertisement on a Pakistan channel featured a distasteful spoof on Abhinandan, which came under heavy backlash on social media. This ad was also based on the video of the IAF pilot taken during his captivity.

During a counter-attack in response to the Balakot airstrike in February, Abhinandan, while flying the MiG 21 Bison, was chasing Pakistani F-16 fighters, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace, and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down.

He ejected safely but was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army upon landing. Before his plane was shot, he had hit a Pakistani F-16.

Abhinandan returned to India on March 1 via the Wagah-Attari border after two days in Pakistani captivity. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of Varthaman, terming his decision “a peace gesture.”

(Text from ANI)