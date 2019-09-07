92.5% of J&K is free of restrictions: Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval today defended communications restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir saying it is necessary to protect the life of the Kashmiris against Pakistani terrorists. Even then, around 92.5% of Kashmir was free, he specified, saying only 10 out of 199 police station areas in Jammu and Kashmir have prohibitory orders in place, while rest have no restrictions at all. Landline connections, too, are operational in the state, the NSA added.

Doval said that as far as restrictions are concerned, imposing them will help protect lives since terror is the only instrument that Pakistan has to create unrest.

"We are determined to protect the life of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists even if we have to impose restrictions," NSA Ajit Doval said, "Terror is the only instrument Pakistan has to create unrest."

The National Security Advisor was speaking to reporters in New Delhi. He stressed on the immediacy of the terror threat from Pakistan, pointing out that there are Pakistani communication towers 20 kilometres along the border "They are trying to send messages - we heard intercepts - they were asking their men here 'How are so many apple trucks moving, can’t you stop them? Should we send you bangles?'"

He assured that the restrictions are a temporary precaution subject to change according to the conditions. "We would like to see all restrictions go," he said, "It depends on how Pakistan behaves, it’s a stimulant and response situation. If Pakistan starts behaving, terrorists don’t intimidate and infiltrate, and if Pakistan stops sending signals through its towers to their operatives, we can then lift the restrictions."

Doval also said that he was convinced that the majority of the Kashmiri population supported the abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution because they see greater opportunities, future, economic progress, and employment opportunities, however, due to a few rogue elements opposing it, the news does not get highlighted.

"I am totally convinced that majority of Kashmiris support the abrogation of Article 370, they see greater opportunities, future, economic progress and employment opportunities, only a few miscreants are opposing it," NSA Ajit Doval said, adding that 'army atrocities', a topic raised frequently by protesters and activists, was out of the question since only Jammu & Kashmir police and other central forces were handling the security situation in the state. "Army is only there to fight terrorists," Doval added.

He addressed the reports of the victims in the state. "In all these days, there has only been one unfortunate incident whereby a young boy succumbed on August 6. We are talking about a terrorist-infested area and still, there is only one such incident." He later said that the boy did not die of bullet injuries since the postmortem only says that he was hit by a hard object.

Meanwhile, he said, two-and-a-half-year-old Asma Jaan who was hit by terrorists earlier is in a critical condition and he has requested her urgent medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

NSA Doval also commented on the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. "They are in preventive detention till the right environment for democracy is generated, there could have been problems in maintaining law and order in case there were gatherings, terrorists would have used the situation," he said, adding that since everything was being done in the framework of constitutional law in the country, the leaders can challenge their detention in a court of law.

The government of India took the historical decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution earlier last month, ending the special status of the state.