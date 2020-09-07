90,802 new COVID-19 cases push India's tally over 42 lakh

Headlines

ZEEL-Sony merger approved by NCLT; objections linked to deal rejected, good news for shareholders

Watch: Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sharma dazzle through Mumbai streets in swanky Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.2 crore

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

'When he fires, he just makes...': Ex-Pakistan star praises this India player for making games one-sided

Fan proposes to Kartik Aaryan at Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, actor says 'yahan sawayamvar lag raha hai mera'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ZEEL-Sony merger approved by NCLT; objections linked to deal rejected, good news for shareholders

Watch: Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sharma dazzle through Mumbai streets in swanky Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.2 crore

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

Unsung women freedom fighter of India

10 Railway stations in Delhi you might not know about

Diabetes: Dinner meals with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

DNA: Story Of Courage Of Iqbal From Amritsar

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Jailer Twitter review: Netizens call Rajinikanth's film 'absolute blockbuster', say 'Nelson you won'

HomeIndia

India

90,802 new COVID-19 cases push India's tally over 42 lakh

The worst-affected State continues to be Maharashtra which on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 10:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India reported 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total count over the 42-lakh mark.

"A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The worst-affected State continues to be Maharashtra which on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases; the state's tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed the 9 lakh-mark.

With 23,350 patients testing positive yesterday, Maharashtra's overall count of positives cases has reached 9,07,212, according to the State's Public Health Department.

Along with that, the State also recorded 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths due to coronavirus.

The total number of samples tested up to September 6 is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, a record 73,642 COVID-19 infected patients recuperated in a day across India taking the country's total tally of recoveries to nearly 32 lakh and pushing the recovery rate to 77.32%. While the case fatality rate further dropped to 1.72%, one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

"With this surge in numbers of patients getting recovered on a daily basis, India's recovery rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32%," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined the sustained efforts of the Centre, state and union territory governments has resulted in a higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the COVID-19 infection through very high levels of testing.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani sells his luxurious 2BHK New York apartment for Rs 74.53 crore, check out the features

Amid OMG 2-Gadar 2 clash, Yami Gautam roots for Sunny Deol, says 'we all are his fans'

PM Modi takes dig at opposition alliance on no-confidence motion, calls INDIA bloc 'ghamandia'

Watch: Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sharma dazzle through Mumbai streets in swanky Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.2 crore

Rajinikanth's fans offer special prayers at Thiruparankundram temple for Jailer's success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE