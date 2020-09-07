90,802 new COVID-19 cases push India's tally over 42 lakh

The worst-affected State continues to be Maharashtra which on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases.

India reported 90,802 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total count over the 42-lakh mark.

"A total of 1,016 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths," the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The worst-affected State continues to be Maharashtra which on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases; the state's tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed the 9 lakh-mark.

With 23,350 patients testing positive yesterday, Maharashtra's overall count of positives cases has reached 9,07,212, according to the State's Public Health Department.

Along with that, the State also recorded 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths due to coronavirus.

The total number of samples tested up to September 6 is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, a record 73,642 COVID-19 infected patients recuperated in a day across India taking the country's total tally of recoveries to nearly 32 lakh and pushing the recovery rate to 77.32%. While the case fatality rate further dropped to 1.72%, one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

"With this surge in numbers of patients getting recovered on a daily basis, India's recovery rate has been further pushed upwards to 77.32%," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined the sustained efforts of the Centre, state and union territory governments has resulted in a higher number of people getting identified at an early stage for the COVID-19 infection through very high levels of testing.