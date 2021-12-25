90% of Omicron patients have THIS in common, LNJP hospital doctor's BIG revelation

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34, and Karnataka 31, Now, Dr Suresh Kumar of Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) has revealed that patients infected with the Omicron variant do not need to be kept in the hospital for a long time.

Dr Suresh also said that most of the Omicron infected patients have been cured and discharged. No serious symptoms have been seen in its patients so far. In 90 percent of Omicron cases, there were no symptoms and the patients did not require any treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr Angelique Coetzee, who identified Omicron for the first time in South Africa, said on Tuesday that patients infected with the virus in her country are recovering from normal treatment. After the infection is detected here, patients are being given light doses of medicines like cortisone or ibuprofen so that the patients can get relief from muscle pain and headaches. Patients don't require oxygen or antibiotics.

Meanwhile, India's COVID tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.