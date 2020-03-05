Headlines

9 suspected cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking all steps for prevention: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray said the state government is taking all steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2020, 08:38 PM IST

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in India, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people need to be careful for the next eight days as the upcoming week is crucial. 

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Thackeray said the state government is taking all steps for prevention of the "coronavirus epidemic".

There are currently nine suspected cases in Maharashtra who admitted to isolation wards, he said, adding that there are no confirmed case of virus infection.

The chief minister also people not to panic over the coronavirus, and advised them to avoid large gatherings including the Holi celebrations. 

He also advised people to avoid big gatherings during Holi as already requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister on Wednesday said he will not be celebrating Holi because of coronavirus outbreak. 

"I pray the coronavirus gets burnt in the Holi fire," Thackeray added. 

The chief minister said we need to tackle the crisis effectively without getting scared and panicked, adding that if we get scared, we may end up committing avoidable mistakes.

Testing facilities have been put in place in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, he said.

Municipal corporations and administration of the state are on alert, he said.

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner has said hoardings with WHO guidelines on coronavirus will come up along major roads and outside schools.

India has so far confirmed 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

