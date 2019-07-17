Headlines

9 shot dead, 19 injured in clash over land dispute in UP's Sonbhadra

CM Yogi takes cognisance of the case.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 06:13 PM IST

PTI reported that a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Ghorawal area, killing nine people, including three women, and leaving 19 injured. The incident occurred in Sapahi village.

 

Police said Sapahi village head Yagya Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on the victims following a quarrel over a long pending land dispute, police said.

"Nine persons have been killed and 19 injured in the incident of firing," District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Taking cognisance of the case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the DM to provide immediate medical attention to injured. He also directed Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action.

The DGP confirmed the reports and said that five people have been arrested after a case was registered. 

"Pradhan purchased this land 2 years ago and went there with allies to take possession of the land when villagers protested. Firing took place. 3-4 people are undergoing treatment. Case registered. 5 arrested," Singh said. 

He also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

