Four women and two children, including a woman nine months pregnant, were injured after a doctor allegedly lost control of his car and hit people on the premises of Guna District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

The vehicle reportedly went out of control, hit people standing on the hospital premises and finally crashed into a wall. (Credit: Instagram)

Six people, including four women and two children, were injured after a car driven by a doctor ran over several people at Guna District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The vehicle reportedly went out of control, hit people standing on the hospital premises and finally crashed into a wall. The incident caused panic, with people rushing to help those trapped underneath the car.

Eyewitnesses said bystanders lifted the vehicle to pull out the injured before they were taken for medical treatment.

Nine-month pregnant woman among injured

One of the injured was a woman who was nine months pregnant. She had visited the hospital for a sonography examination.

According to her family, they had travelled from Awan village and were standing on the hospital premises when the car struck them. The woman underwent medical examinations after the accident. Her condition was reported to be stable and she was said to be out of danger.

Man suffers fractures in both legs

Another injured person, identified as Chandan, suffered fractures in both legs.

He had reportedly injured one leg in an earlier accident involving another vehicle that morning. After receiving a plaster at the hospital, he was preparing to return home when the doctor's car hit him, fracturing his other leg as well.

Bystanders lift car to rescue victims

Social worker and eyewitness Dharamveer Singh Dhillon said the car was moving at high speed when the doctor lost control and struck women and children.

People gathered at the scene and lifted the vehicle to rescue those trapped beneath it. The injured were then shifted for treatment.

Doctor reportedly felt dizzy while driving

Resident Medical Officer Dr PN Dhakad confirmed that four women and two children had been injured and were receiving treatment.

He said Dr Subhash Sonkar was reportedly unwell and felt dizzy while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Dr Dhakad added that Sonkar had a driver but was driving the car himself on Wednesday. The vehicle was bearing registration number MP 08 ZM 6890.

The accident has raised concerns about vehicle movement and safety arrangements within the hospital premises, which remain crowded with patients and their family members.