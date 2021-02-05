9 fishermen rescued off Pondicherry in Coast Guard Air-sea coordinated operation

On receiving the distress call, ICGS Anagh was tasked to render assistance to the distressed vessel.

The Indian Coast Guard rescued nine fishermen stranded nearly 100kms off the Puducherry Coast, owing to an engine failure in their vessel.

‘Rukhmini’, the Chennai-registered vessel, had made a distress call on Wednesday morning, which was received by a patrolling Dornier aircraft.

On receiving the call, ICGS Anagh was tasked to render assistance to the distressed vessel. The boat owner was also apprised of the situation.

By 5 am on Thursday, the fishing vessel was brought to safety off Cuddalore (further south of Puducherry and Chennai) owing to the prevalent drift and darkness.