FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'

US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Which nations are affected? Is India on the list?

Drishyam 3 release date out: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie to release exactly six months before Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake

After Ratan Tata, the next custodian emerges: What Noel Tata's son Neville Tata’s induction signals for Tata Sons leadership

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; level series 1–1

Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, actor to shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report

Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming

After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20 World Cup controversy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide

The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'

Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeIndia

INDIA

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings

The Ministry of Railways will soon launch nine Amrit Bharat Express trains with various facilities. These trains will be launched with non-AC services with its route starting from West Bengal and Assam to connect seven other states like, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and more.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 10:58 PM IST

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings
9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Railways will soon launch nine Amrit Bharat Express trains with various facilities. These trains will be launched with non-AC services with its route starting from West Bengal and Assam to connect seven other states like, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains will pass through those regions that house a major portion of the country’s migrant workforce and long-distance rail passengers.

“Designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes, especially during festive seasons and peak migration periods, these trains will provide reliable, affordable and comfortable connectivity for travellers commuting for employment, education and family needs across different parts of the country,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Amrit Bharat trains: Routes, timings

Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 15671

Departure: Kamakhya at 22:00 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Rohtak at 14:45 hrs on Sundays

Train number 15672

Departure: Rohtak at 22:10 hrs on Sundays

Arrival: Kamakhya at 12:15 hrs on Tuesdays

Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 15949

Departure: Dibrugarh at 21:00 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Gomti Nagar at 13:30 hrs on Sundays

Train number: 15950 Gomti

Departure: Gomti Nagar at 18:40 hrs on Sundays

Arrival: Dibrugarh at 12:40 hrs on Tuesdays

New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 20604

Departure: Nagercoil at 23:00 hrs on Sundays

Arrival: New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hrs, the fourth day

Train number: 20603

Departure: New Jalpaiguri at 16:45 hrs on Wednesdays

Arrival: Nagercoil at 23:00 hrs, the third day

New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 20610

Departure: Tiruchchirapalli at 05:45 hrs on Wednesdays

Arrival: New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 20609

Departure: New Jalpaiguri at 16:45 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Tiruchchirapalli at 16:15 hrs, the third day.

Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 16597

Departure: SMVT Bengaluru at 08:50 hrs on Saturdays

Arrival: Alipurduar at 10:25 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 16598

Departure: Alipurduar at 22:25 hrs on Mondays

Arrival: SMVT Bengaluru at 03:00 hrs, the fourth day.

Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 11031

Departure: Panvel at 11:50 hrs on Mondays

Arrival: Alipur Duar at 13:50 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 11032

Departure: Alipur Duar at 04:45 hrs on Thursdays

Arrival: Panvel at 05:30 hrs, the third day

Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 16107

Departure: Tambaram at 15:30 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Santragachi at 20:15 hrs, the next day.

Train number: 16108

Departure: Santragachi at 23:55 hrs on Saturdays

Arrival: Tambaram at 10:00 hrs, the third day

Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 13065

Departure: Howrah at 23:10 hrs on Thursdays

Arrival: Anand Vihar at 02:50 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 13066

Departure: Anand Vihar at 05:15 hrs on Saturdays

Arrival: Howrah at 10:50 hrs, the next day.

Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras Amrit Bharat Express=

Train number: 22588

Departure: Banaras at 22:10 hrs on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Arrival: Sealdah at 09:55 hrs, the next day.

Train number: 22587

Departure: Sealdah at 19:30 hrs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Arrival: Banaras at 07:20 hrs, the next day

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide
The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth
9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings
9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train
Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'
Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree
US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Which nations are affected? Is India on the list?
US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Is India on the list?
Drishyam 3 release date out: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie to release exactly six months before Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake
Drishyam 3: Mohanlal's Malayalam crime thriller to release on this date
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement