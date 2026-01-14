The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: Prabhas film sees surprise growth, marches towards Rs 200 crore worldwide
9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings
Sharad Kelkar on playing villain opposite Emraan Hashmi in Taskaree: 'You're free to do lot of stuff, no limit to it'
US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Which nations are affected? Is India on the list?
Drishyam 3 release date out: Mohanlal's Malayalam movie to release exactly six months before Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake
After Ratan Tata, the next custodian emerges: What Noel Tata's son Neville Tata’s induction signals for Tata Sons leadership
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; level series 1–1
Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, actor to shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report
Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming
After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20 World Cup controversy
INDIA
The Ministry of Railways will soon launch nine Amrit Bharat Express trains with various facilities. These trains will be launched with non-AC services with its route starting from West Bengal and Assam to connect seven other states like, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and more.
The Ministry of Railways will soon launch nine Amrit Bharat Express trains with various facilities. These trains will be launched with non-AC services with its route starting from West Bengal and Assam to connect seven other states like, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The Amrit Bharat Express trains will pass through those regions that house a major portion of the country’s migrant workforce and long-distance rail passengers.
“Designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes, especially during festive seasons and peak migration periods, these trains will provide reliable, affordable and comfortable connectivity for travellers commuting for employment, education and family needs across different parts of the country,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 15671
Departure: Kamakhya at 22:00 hrs on Fridays
Arrival: Rohtak at 14:45 hrs on Sundays
Train number 15672
Departure: Rohtak at 22:10 hrs on Sundays
Arrival: Kamakhya at 12:15 hrs on Tuesdays
Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 15949
Departure: Dibrugarh at 21:00 hrs on Fridays
Arrival: Gomti Nagar at 13:30 hrs on Sundays
Train number: 15950 Gomti
Departure: Gomti Nagar at 18:40 hrs on Sundays
Arrival: Dibrugarh at 12:40 hrs on Tuesdays
New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 20604
Departure: Nagercoil at 23:00 hrs on Sundays
Arrival: New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hrs, the fourth day
Train number: 20603
Departure: New Jalpaiguri at 16:45 hrs on Wednesdays
Arrival: Nagercoil at 23:00 hrs, the third day
New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 20610
Departure: Tiruchchirapalli at 05:45 hrs on Wednesdays
Arrival: New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hrs, the third day.
Train number: 20609
Departure: New Jalpaiguri at 16:45 hrs on Fridays
Arrival: Tiruchchirapalli at 16:15 hrs, the third day.
Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 16597
Departure: SMVT Bengaluru at 08:50 hrs on Saturdays
Arrival: Alipurduar at 10:25 hrs, the third day.
Train number: 16598
Departure: Alipurduar at 22:25 hrs on Mondays
Arrival: SMVT Bengaluru at 03:00 hrs, the fourth day.
Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 11031
Departure: Panvel at 11:50 hrs on Mondays
Arrival: Alipur Duar at 13:50 hrs, the third day.
Train number: 11032
Departure: Alipur Duar at 04:45 hrs on Thursdays
Arrival: Panvel at 05:30 hrs, the third day
Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 16107
Departure: Tambaram at 15:30 hrs on Fridays
Arrival: Santragachi at 20:15 hrs, the next day.
Train number: 16108
Departure: Santragachi at 23:55 hrs on Saturdays
Arrival: Tambaram at 10:00 hrs, the third day
Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express
Train number: 13065
Departure: Howrah at 23:10 hrs on Thursdays
Arrival: Anand Vihar at 02:50 hrs, the third day.
Train number: 13066
Departure: Anand Vihar at 05:15 hrs on Saturdays
Arrival: Howrah at 10:50 hrs, the next day.
Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras Amrit Bharat Express=
Train number: 22588
Departure: Banaras at 22:10 hrs on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays
Arrival: Sealdah at 09:55 hrs, the next day.
Train number: 22587
Departure: Sealdah at 19:30 hrs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays
Arrival: Banaras at 07:20 hrs, the next day