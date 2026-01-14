9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon, cross 9 states; check routes, train number, timings

The Ministry of Railways will soon launch nine Amrit Bharat Express trains with various facilities. These trains will be launched with non-AC services with its route starting from West Bengal and Assam to connect seven other states like, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and more.

9 Amrit Bharat Express to be launched soon

The Ministry of Railways will soon launch nine Amrit Bharat Express trains with various facilities. These trains will be launched with non-AC services with its route starting from West Bengal and Assam to connect seven other states like, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Amrit Bharat Express trains will pass through those regions that house a major portion of the country’s migrant workforce and long-distance rail passengers.

“Designed to cater to heavy passenger volumes, especially during festive seasons and peak migration periods, these trains will provide reliable, affordable and comfortable connectivity for travellers commuting for employment, education and family needs across different parts of the country,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Amrit Bharat trains: Routes, timings

Guwahati (Kamakhya) – Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 15671

Departure: Kamakhya at 22:00 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Rohtak at 14:45 hrs on Sundays

Train number 15672

Departure: Rohtak at 22:10 hrs on Sundays

Arrival: Kamakhya at 12:15 hrs on Tuesdays

Dibrugarh – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 15949

Departure: Dibrugarh at 21:00 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Gomti Nagar at 13:30 hrs on Sundays

Train number: 15950 Gomti

Departure: Gomti Nagar at 18:40 hrs on Sundays

Arrival: Dibrugarh at 12:40 hrs on Tuesdays

New Jalpaiguri – Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 20604

Departure: Nagercoil at 23:00 hrs on Sundays

Arrival: New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hrs, the fourth day

Train number: 20603

Departure: New Jalpaiguri at 16:45 hrs on Wednesdays

Arrival: Nagercoil at 23:00 hrs, the third day

New Jalpaiguri – Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 20610

Departure: Tiruchchirapalli at 05:45 hrs on Wednesdays

Arrival: New Jalpaiguri at 05:00 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 20609

Departure: New Jalpaiguri at 16:45 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Tiruchchirapalli at 16:15 hrs, the third day.

Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 16597

Departure: SMVT Bengaluru at 08:50 hrs on Saturdays

Arrival: Alipurduar at 10:25 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 16598

Departure: Alipurduar at 22:25 hrs on Mondays

Arrival: SMVT Bengaluru at 03:00 hrs, the fourth day.

Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 11031

Departure: Panvel at 11:50 hrs on Mondays

Arrival: Alipur Duar at 13:50 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 11032

Departure: Alipur Duar at 04:45 hrs on Thursdays

Arrival: Panvel at 05:30 hrs, the third day

Kolkata (Santragachi) – Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 16107

Departure: Tambaram at 15:30 hrs on Fridays

Arrival: Santragachi at 20:15 hrs, the next day.

Train number: 16108

Departure: Santragachi at 23:55 hrs on Saturdays

Arrival: Tambaram at 10:00 hrs, the third day

Kolkata (Howrah) – Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express

Train number: 13065

Departure: Howrah at 23:10 hrs on Thursdays

Arrival: Anand Vihar at 02:50 hrs, the third day.

Train number: 13066

Departure: Anand Vihar at 05:15 hrs on Saturdays

Arrival: Howrah at 10:50 hrs, the next day.

Kolkata (Sealdah) – Banaras Amrit Bharat Express=

Train number: 22588

Departure: Banaras at 22:10 hrs on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Arrival: Sealdah at 09:55 hrs, the next day.

Train number: 22587

Departure: Sealdah at 19:30 hrs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays

Arrival: Banaras at 07:20 hrs, the next day