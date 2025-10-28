The pay matrix under the 8th Pay Commission will be more transparent and uniform, with an aim to make salary structures uniform across all government departments. Under the new system, the basic pay of Level 1 employees will be increased.

8th Pay Commission Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission, which is likely to be introduced next week. While formulating its recommendations, the panel will take into consideration the prevailing economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence, ANI reported.

How much will allowances, pensions, and other benefits be under the 8th Pay Commission?

As per the reports, the pay matrix under the 8th Pay Commission will be more transparent and uniform in an aim to make salary structures uniform across all government departments. Under the new system, the basic pay of Level 1 employees will be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,600. At the top tier of the hierarchy, senior officials in Level 18 will also receive an increased basic pay from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, ensuring comparable increments throughout all levels.

The provisions of the new pay commission are aimed at promoting equity and a balance in remuneration, reducing disparities, and setting up a balanced approach to future pay revisions. The 8th CPC will be effective from January 1, 2026, a year after the Centre's approval on January 16, 2025. The reports also say that the new commission will

benefit around 50 lakh serving central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners across the country.

How much will salaries be hiked?

The government has not yet released official salary categories under the 8th Pay Commission, but salaries are expected to increase by up to Rs 19,000 per month, according to projections based on a potential fitment factor of 2.86.

A mid-level government employee who is earning Rs 1 lakh monthly, an increase in the salary is dependent upon the budgetary allocation:

With a Rs 1.75 lakh crore budgetary allocation, the salary may rise to Rs 1.14 lakh/month, a rise of 14%.

With a Rs 2 lakh crore allocation, the salary may rise to Rs 1.16 lakh/month, a 16% rise.

With a Rs 2.25 lakh crore allocation, the salary may rise to Rs 1.18 lakh/month, a more than 18% increase.

According to an official release, the 8th Central Pay Commission will function as a temporary body comprising the chairperson, one part-time Member, and one member-secretary. Central Pay Commissions are periodically constituted to examine issues related to emoluments, retirement benefits, and service conditions of central government employees and to recommend necessary changes.