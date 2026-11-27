Pensioners have written to PM Modi seeking 11 benefits under the 8th Pay Commission, including pension parity, OPS return, DA merger and 20% interim relief.

Pensioners have written to PM Modi seeking equal benefits under the 8th Pay Commission. In its 25 November memorandum, the FCPA submitted 11 demands, including pension revision for pre-2026 retirees. The association says retirees with the same rank and service should not get different pensions only because of their retirement date.

What are the 11 demands?

First, the group seeks to completely withdraw the Validation of Pension Rules Act, 2025. It claims that this law violates the D.S. Nakara ruling of the Supreme Court, which upheld pension parity. Second, it wants the 8th Pay Commission to explicitly include pension revision for retirees before to 2026. Third, it has called for the discontinuation of NPS and UPS and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for workers who joined on or after January 1, 2004. Fourth, as the matter is still ongoing, BSNL and MTNL employees' pensions should be revised starting on January 1, 2017.

It also seeks pension updation for bank retirees like RBI pensioners, 8th CPC benefits and CGHS facilities for autonomous body pensioners, merger of 50% DA/DR with basic pay and pension, and 20% interim relief till the new revision.

Also read: IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain, three years after losing to Hardik Pandya, watch

Medical, commutation and OROP demands

Ninth, a commuted pension is currently reinstated after 15 years. Since the money is recovered within this time, the association requests that this timeframe be shortened to 10 years and 8 months. Tenth, it wants additional physicians and staff, more empanelled hospitals, easier cashless treatment, greater medication availability and at least one CGHS wellness centre in each district.

It requests that the Fixed Medical Allowance be raised to Rs 5,000. Eleventh, it has demanded that retirees before and after 2026 receive the same income under the One Rank One Income (OROP). Many thousands of retirees are currently awaiting the government's decision regarding these requests.