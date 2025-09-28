8th Pay Commission news: GOOD news for central government employees as 8th Pay Commission to be implemented by..., here's what we know so far

Mohanlal, Mammootty mourn loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'Heartfelt prayers for those who...'
INDIA
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in January, announced that the Union Cabinet had shown the green light to the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will see a revision of the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees. However, employees may need to wait till 2028 for the implementation of the Pay Commission.
Going by the previous trends, it typically takes nearly two to three years for the implementation of a pay commission from the time it is constituted. Now, with over three months left for 2025 to end, the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is expected by 2028, considering the previous timelines.
The government is yet to release the ToR or list of members of the 8th Pay Commission. For the previous commissions, it took nearly two hours to prepare and submit report to government, which will require some time to consider and approve the report.