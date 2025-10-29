8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike can central government employees expect?

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission, marking a key step in the process to review and revise the pay structure and service conditions of central government employees.

According to an official release, the 8th Central Pay Commission will function as a temporary body comprising one Chairperson, one Part-Time Member, and one Member-Secretary. The Commission has been directed to submit its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution and may, if necessary, submit interim reports on specific matters as and when finalised.

While formulating its recommendations, the Commission will take into consideration the prevailing economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence, the release added. "This is a very significant decision. In January itself, in-principle approval was given for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, and within such a short time, the 8th Central Pay Commission has also been constituted," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the press conference in the national capital.

Expected salary hikes

Although the 8th Pay Commission has not yet released official salary slabs, salaries could increase by Rs 19,000 per month. For a mid-level government employee currently earning Rs 1 lakh per month, salary increases will depend on the budgetary allocations.

For example: 1. With a Rs 1.75 lakh crore budgetary allocation, the salary may rise to Rs 1.14 lakh/month. 2. Similarly, with a Rs 2 lakh crore allocation, the salary may increase to Rs 1.16 lakh per month.

Fitment factor

One of the most discussed aspects of a pay commission, the fitment factor determines how much salaries and pensions are multiplied under a new pay structure. The 7th Pay Commission had taken into account a 2.57 fitment factor, resulting in a 157 percent hike. As a result, the minimum basic pay increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

If the same factor is applied again, the monthly salaries of the central government employees could rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,260.

With inputs from ANI