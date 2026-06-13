FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’

Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: CBSE to release session 2 scorecards today?

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeIndia

INDIA

8th Pay Commission: How much are central government employees likely to get in arrears?

Massive salary hikes are expected under the 8th Pay Commission, but the question which has generated curiosity among the central government employees is: how much money will they receive in arrears? Let us take a look at some illustrative calculations.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

8th Pay Commission: How much are central government employees likely to get in arrears?
How much arrears will the central govt employees get after implementation? (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) is expected to bring a massive salary increase for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners across the country. The tenure of the new Pay Commission began on January 1, 2026, and the central government will take nearly 18 months to implement the recommendations. Reportedly, the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented in late 2027, with the central government employees receiving nearly 18 to 24 months' arrears.

While central government employees are eager to find out how much salary hike they will get in the 8th CPC, the 8th Pay Commission is holding consultations with employee unions, pensioners' bodies, ministries, and other key stakeholders ahead of finalising its recommendations.

How much arrears will central govt employees get in 8th CPC?

The central government employees could receive arrears ranging from roughly Rs 1.5 lakh to over Rs 7 lakh, depending on their pay level, revised basic salary, and the eventual fitment factor recommended by the 8th Pay Commission.

For example, an employee with a basic pay of Rs 44,900 (Level 7) could receive arrears of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented after an 18-month delay, based on projected pay revisions.

What will be the revised salary?

Understanding with an example, if a Level 7 employee with a basic pay of Rs 44,900, his revised basic would rise to around Rs 93,000, and arrears are paid after 18 months, would generally be in the Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh range, depending on the final fitment factor, DA treatment, HRA, and other allowances.

Readers' Discretion: It is important to note that these estimates are only indicative, as the 8th Pay Commission has yet to recommend a fitment factor and the government has not announced an implementation timeline.

What happened in the previous Pay Commission?

In previous pay commission cycles, central government employees received arrears whenever the revised pay structure was implemented after its effective date. However, the amount payable varied based on factors such as pay level, salary revision, and the formula approved by the government.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026?
Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: CBSE to release session 2 scorecards today?
Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in Ind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement