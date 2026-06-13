8th Pay Commission: How much are central government employees likely to get in arrears?

Massive salary hikes are expected under the 8th Pay Commission, but the question which has generated curiosity among the central government employees is: how much money will they receive in arrears? Let us take a look at some illustrative calculations.

How much arrears will the central govt employees get after implementation? (AI-Generated)

The 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) is expected to bring a massive salary increase for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners across the country. The tenure of the new Pay Commission began on January 1, 2026, and the central government will take nearly 18 months to implement the recommendations. Reportedly, the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented in late 2027, with the central government employees receiving nearly 18 to 24 months' arrears.

While central government employees are eager to find out how much salary hike they will get in the 8th CPC, the 8th Pay Commission is holding consultations with employee unions, pensioners' bodies, ministries, and other key stakeholders ahead of finalising its recommendations.

How much arrears will central govt employees get in 8th CPC?

The central government employees could receive arrears ranging from roughly Rs 1.5 lakh to over Rs 7 lakh, depending on their pay level, revised basic salary, and the eventual fitment factor recommended by the 8th Pay Commission.

For example, an employee with a basic pay of Rs 44,900 (Level 7) could receive arrears of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh if the 8th Pay Commission is implemented after an 18-month delay, based on projected pay revisions.

What will be the revised salary?

Understanding with an example, if a Level 7 employee with a basic pay of Rs 44,900, his revised basic would rise to around Rs 93,000, and arrears are paid after 18 months, would generally be in the Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh range, depending on the final fitment factor, DA treatment, HRA, and other allowances.

Readers' Discretion: It is important to note that these estimates are only indicative, as the 8th Pay Commission has yet to recommend a fitment factor and the government has not announced an implementation timeline.

What happened in the previous Pay Commission?

In previous pay commission cycles, central government employees received arrears whenever the revised pay structure was implemented after its effective date. However, the amount payable varied based on factors such as pay level, salary revision, and the formula approved by the government.