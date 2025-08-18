'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
8th Pay Commission delayed? Government employees may have to wait for THESE many years for salary hike

The Terms of Reference (ToR), which outline the commission’s scope, are still not ready. Also, the members and the chairman have not yet been appointed.

INDIA

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

The Modi government announced the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission in January this year, but no steps have yet been taken to implement it. The Terms of Reference (ToR), which will form the basis for salary revisions and other changes, are still not finalised. Seven months on, the chairman and members of the commission have also not been appointed.

Meanwhile, government employees are getting uneasy about the delay. Unions and staff associations have written to the Centre asking for updates on the progress of the ToR and other related matters.

In response to a recent query, the Finance Ministry said it had already sought feedback from a range of stakeholders, including state governments, employee groups, and other ministries. The ministry added that once the ToR is finalised, an official notification will be issued.

How Much Time Would It Take to Implement?

With over seven months having gone by since its announcement in January 2025 and the Terms of Reference (ToR) still pending, the 8th Pay Commission is becoming the longest delayed panel so far. Examining the 7th Pay Commission's timeframe may help you gauge how long it might take to implement.

7th Pay Commission Timeline  

  • Announcement — September 25, 2013: Five years after the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission were put into effect, the UPA administration announced the 7th Pay Commission.
  • Five months later, on February 28, 2014, the Finance Ministry released the Terms of Reference.
  • Member Appointment — March 4, 2014: Justice AK Mathur and other members were named chairperson within days of the ToR.
  • Report Submission — November 19, 2015: The final report was sent to the government following nearly two months of discussions.
  • Implementation — June 29, 2016: Seven months later, the government approved the majority of the recommendations, which went into effect on January 1, 2016.

ALSO READ: CM Nitish Kumar's BIG announcement on uniform fee for Bihar government exams, announces Rs 100 Prelims fee, Mains to be...

What this means for 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission was announced on 16 January 2025.  The ultimate implementation might not occur before late 2027 or early 2028 if it proceeds at the same rate as the 7th Commission.

So far, the announcement has been made. The NC-JCM Staff Side, a forum for employee-government communication, has released draft suggestions along with requests. However, appointments and the ToR are still pending. 

Recommendations may not be put into effect until January 2028 if the government issues the ToR by August 2025 and the procedure is conducted according to the schedule of the 7th Commission.

The wage and pension changes will take effect retroactively on January 1, 2026, even if the implementation is delayed.

