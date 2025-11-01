8th Pay Commission BIG Update: Terms of reference approved, central govt employees to get salary hike by…

This Commission will review and recommend changes to the salaries, pensions, and allowances of nearly 50 lakh Central Government employees, including defence staff, and around 69 lakh pensioners.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). This Commission will review and recommend changes to the salaries, pensions, and allowances of nearly 50 lakh Central Government employees, including defence staff, and around 69 lakh pensioners.

Earlier, in January 2025, the government confirmed the formation of the 8th CPC to look into ways to improve pay and benefits for government workers. The Commission may also submit interim reports on specific matters before submitting its final recommendations.

According to the Finance Ministry, the 8th CPC will function as a temporary body and will include a chairperson, a part-time member, and a member-secretary.

Key Areas the 8th Pay Commission Will Review

The Commission will consider several important factors before making its recommendations:

The need to maintain financial discipline and India’s overall economic situation.

Ensuring enough funds remain for public welfare and development programmes.

Examining the financial impact of pension schemes funded entirely by the government.

Studying how the new pay structure might affect state governments, as most states follow the Central pay system with small changes.

Comparing pay, allowances, and working conditions in both public and private sectors to maintain fairness.

Expected Salary Increase: Fitment Factor

In the last revision under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57, meaning salaries and pensions were multiplied by this figure. This resulted in an average salary increase of about 23.5%, although Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) were reset to zero when the new structure was implemented.

Experts suggest that the fitment factor for the 8th CPC may rise to around 3, which could lead to a higher salary increase for employees and pensioners. The exact increase will depend on the employee’s grade and position, and how much of the Commission’s recommendations the government decides to implement.