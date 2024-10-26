As per the JCM scheme, ordinary meeting of the National Council/ Departmental Council may be held as often as necessary as but not less than once in four months.

The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), which deals with various issues affecting central government employees, is expected to hold a meeting next month. The JCM scheme serves as a forum for productive communication between officials and staff representatives to settle any conflicts amicably between the government, acting as the employer, and the workers. Next month, central government employee unions are hoping to get some clarity on the Centre possibly setting up the 8th Pay Commission, as per reports.

According to the JCM plan, the National Council or Departmental Council may convene regular meetings as frequently as needed, but no less frequently than once every four months.

Under the direction of the Union Cabinet Secretary, the National Council of JCM is composed of representatives from officially recognised service groups and employee unions.

According to reports, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the NC-JCM secretary (staff side), stated that a clarification on the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission is anticipated at the meeting the following month. According to the report, he stated, "We will definitely raise this matter."

Two memorandums have already been presented by the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) National Council, which calls for the pay commission to be set up as soon as possible.

The first memorandum was given to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba during the July Union Budget presentation. Mishra stated that T.V. Somanathan, his successor, who took over as Cabinet Secretary on August 30, received the second memorandum.

Numerous media outlets conjectured that the Centre could reveal the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission in the Union Budget 2024–25, which was presented to Parliament on July 23. But this didn't take place.

In a post-budget interview, Union Finance Secretary T V Somanathan hinted that the government would decide on the issue soon, even though the budget contained no pronouncements. In a TV station interview, Somanathan stated that since we are in 2024, there is still time until the next pay commission is due in 2026.

“8th Pay Commission is due on January 1, 2026. We are currently in 2024. There is time for it,” Somanathan said.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up by the UPA government in February 2014, with its recommendations taking effect from January 2016.