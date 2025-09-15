FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
8th Pay Commission arrears to start from January 1, 2026? Here's what the govt said

Last month, the Centre approved the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission and granted the panel a period of 18 months to submit its report. This means that the report submission will likely be around mid-2027.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 12:35 AM IST

8th Pay Commission arrears to start from January 1, 2026? Here's what the govt said
A question on the 8th Pay Commission timeline was raised during the Winter Session of Parliament.
Central government employees and pensioners have been checking updates and developments around the 8th Pay Commission with much hope. Among a number of concerns, there is one key question that government employees want the answer to: Will arrears under the 8th Pay Commission be calculated from January 1, 2026, or from a later date? While January 1, 2026 has emerged as a reference point, the government has not confirmed this date as yet. Here's the latest update on when employees could expect to receive arrears under the latest pay commission.

A question on the timeline of the 8th Pay Commission was raised during the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. In response, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the date of implementation of the 8th Pay Commission would be decided by the government at an appropriate time. He added that suitable fund provisions would be made once the recommendations get a go-ahead. Hence, there is no official confirmation if arrears would start from January 1 or from a later date.

Last month, the Centre approved the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission and granted the panel a period of 18 months to submit its report. This means that the report submission will likely be around mid-2027. After that, the government is likely to take another three to six months to examine the recommendations, take cabinet approval, and notify the revised pay structure.

