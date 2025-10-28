8th Pay Commission: Will arrears be paid in a single instalment? Here's what we know

The terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission were approved by the government earlier in the day. Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will head the Commission as chairperson.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission, which is set to revise salaries for nearly 50 lakh employees of the central government. The panel will submit its recommendations within 18 months and it is likely to come into effect from January 1, 2026, the Centre announced. Government employees could also receive arrears for several months after the recommendations of the panel are cleared and implemented. But one common question among beneficiaries is: Will arrears be paid in a single installment? Let us explain.

So far, there is no official confirmation that 8th Pay Commission arrears will be paid in a single installment or more. However, past trends suggest the payments may be made in a number of installments. For instance, under the 6th Pay Commission, arrears were released in two installments, comprising 40 percent and 60 percent of the total dues. Hence, a single instalment might be unlikely, but the final decision on the matter rests in the hands of the government.

The terms of reference for the 8th Pay Commission were approved by the government earlier in the day. Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai will head the Commission as chairperson.

Central Pay Commissions are periodically constituted to examine issues related to emoluments, retirement benefits, and service conditions of central government employees and to recommend necessary changes. Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. The 7th Pay Commission's recommendations were implemented from January 1, 2016, though the Union Cabinet approved their implementation on June 29, 2016.