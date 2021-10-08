89th Air Force Day 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extend greetings

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 8) extended their greetings to air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

"Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. Nation is proud of Indian Air Force which has proved its competency & capability time & again during peace & war. I'm sure IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to extend greetings on Air Force Day. "Greetings & warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. Proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity & resilience & being steadfast in the service to nation," he tweeted.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary today. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.