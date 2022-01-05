84-year-old Bihar man received COVID-19 vaccine 11 times, urges authorities for a 12th shot

Brahmadev Mandal, an 84-year-old man from Aurai village in the Puraini block of Madhepura district, has received the COVID-19 vaccination 11 times during the last 10 months at various locations, as reported by a leading Hindi daily.

His knee problems have decreased since receiving the vaccine, he said. This is why he injected himself with several vaccine doses. He's also had a long career as a rural doctor. On Sunday, when he visited to Chausa facility to receive the 12th dose where he was identified and the case was eventually exposed as a result of this. He was receiving vaccines by switching phone numbers.

The incident is being probed, according to Puraini's Medical Officer Dr Vinay Kumar. The Civil Surgeon has been involved in the inquiry. Brahmdev Mandal is a former employee of the Indian Postal Service. It is against the law, according to Civil Surgeon Dr Amarendra Narayan Shahi, to take the vaccine many times by altering the ID. He will be charged with a crime.

On February 13, he received the vaccine for the first time in the old PHC. On March 13, the second dose was given to him at the old PHC. After two months, on May 19, the third dose was given at Aurai Sub Health Center. On June 16, he got his fourth dose at Bhupendra Bhagat's camp in Kota. The fifth dose was administered in the camp at Old Badi Haat School on July 24.

Then following one month, on August 31, the sixth dose was given at Nathbaba Sthan Camp. On September 11, the seventh dose was injected at Badi Haat School. On September 22, he went to Badi Haat School and had his vaccine for the eighth time. After two days, on September 24, the health sub-centre Kalasan administered him a vaccine for the ninth time. He received the vaccine for the tenth time in Parbatta, Khagaria district. For the 11th time, he arrived in Bhagalpur's Kahalgaon and received a dosage of COVID-19 vaccine. He was prepared to take the medication for the 12th time before authorities realised what was going on.