84 doctors test positive in massive COVID outbreak at Patna hospital

194 senior and junior doctors were tested for COVID-19 today (January 2) at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Patna. 84 of them returned a positive test indicating a significant outbreak in the major hospital in Bihar’s capital.

On Sunday, Bihar recorded 352 new cases including the ones at NMCH. As per the latest official data, the state’s total active cases have spiked up to 1,074 due to the sudden surge. Bihar had recorded 281 and 158 new cases on Saturday (January 1) and Friday (December 31) respectively.

As per the latest State Health Department data, Patna has the most cases at 142, followed by Gaya at 110. Other districts in double figures are Munger and Jehanabad with 13 each.

Earlier on Thursday (December 30), the state had reported its first Omicron case after a 26-year-old man in Patna’s Kidwaipuri was found to be infected by the new variant of concern.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had said that the state’s "health department is busy improving facilities at the hospitals as per the guidelines issued by the central and state governments."

The latest COVID guidelines in Bihar will be in effect till January 5. Ahead of the new year day, the Bihar government had taken major steps to ensure minimum opportunity of outbreaks by closing parks and zoos from December 30 to January 2. Social gatherings without permission had been disallowed.

As per regional news reports, disaster management authority officials are expected to meet on Monday (January 3). It is expected that new guidelines will be issued regarding operations of schools, colleges, parks, restaurants, malls and other public places.