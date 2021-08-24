84-day gap in Covishield doses due to efficacy or availability? Kerala HC asks Centre

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quizzed the Centre on the 84-day gap between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine, asking whether the gap was extended due to efficacy or availability.

Hearing the case, Justice PB Suresh Kumar said that if efficacy was the reason, he was "worried" as he got the second dose within four-six weeks of the first dose.

The court also asked if it was possible to reduce the time gap if vaccines are sourced by parties themselves.

The court made this remark when hearing a petition filed by the Kitex group of companies which pointed out that initially the time frame for taking the second dose of Covishield was 45 days.

The court asked whether the time gap was extended because it had better efficacy or was it because of the problems in sourcing vaccines in time.

The Centre has been asked by the court to give its affidavit on these issues and posted the case for Thursday.