8,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India; 273 deaths; more than 900 cases recorded in 24 hours

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in the country mounted to 8,356 on Sunday, which includes 7,367 active cases, 715 cured or discharged patients, 273 deaths and one migrated patient. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 34 deaths and 909 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

"A total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 8,356 in India, including 716 cured/discharged, 273 deaths and 1 migrated," said the Health Department on Sunday.

The Ministry had earlier pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases in India would have been 8.2 lakh by April 15, if no containment and lockdown measures were implemented.

With 1,761 COVID-19 positive cases and 127 deaths, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi (1,069 cases, 19 deaths), Tamil Nadu (969 cases, 10 deaths), and Rajasthan (700 cases, 3 deaths). Uttar Pradesh has registered 452 coronavirus positive cases, which includes 45 cured or discharged and five deaths.

India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread in the country. The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

Other states which have crossed the 200-mark for COVID-19 positive cases also include Madhya Pradesh (532), Telangana (504), Gujarat (432), Andhra Pradesh (381), and Kerala (364).

While 19 people were detected positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, 207 cases were confirmed from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and 15 from Ladakh, a report by news agency ANI confirmed.

In the North-East, Assam has the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases at 29, followed by Manipur and Tripura (two each) and Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh (one each).

The central government is also setting up dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, in order to provide proper treatment and stop the spread of infection. So far, 586 dedicated COVID hospitals have been set up, with a capacity of more than one lakh isolation beds and around 11,500 ICU beds.

The Centre is ensuring the supply of PPE, N95 masks, testing kits and ventilators in coordination with the states, according to the Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Luv Agarwal.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favour extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.