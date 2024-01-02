Headlines

823-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram to be installed in Ayodhya

Haryana sculptor Naresh Kumawat has been asked to create an 823 feet tall statue of Lord Ram.Till now, the record of the world's tallest statue is the 790 feet size statue of Sardar Patel built in Kevadia, Gujarat, which the world knows as the Statue of Unity.

Pooja Makkar

Jan 03, 2024

823-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram to be installed in Ayodhya
Preparations are being made to create history in this factory of Manesar, Haryana. Lord Ram's life in Ayodhya is awaiting the consecration. The eyes of the whole world are currently focused on which form of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi. But in the coming time, Lord Ram's Ayodhya can also create a world record.

Haryana sculptor Naresh Kumawat has been asked to create an 823-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram. This statue can be installed on the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. If this dream comes true then this form of Lord Ram will set the record of the tallest statue in the world. This statue will weigh 13000 tonnes which may also be the world's heaviest structure.

Till now, the record of the world's tallest statue is the 790 feet size statue of Sardar Patel built in Kevadia, Gujarat, which the world knows as the Statue of Unity. Although 70 to 80% of the work of this statue was done in China. Naresh Kumawat claims that if he gets the final approval of the budget, then the statue of Lord Ram can be the World’s tallest statue entirely made in India.

The record of being the fourth largest statue in the world is held by the statue of Lord Shiva installed in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. This is also the artwork of Naresh Kumawat.

Sculptor Naresh Kumawat has received approval for the prototype of the statue from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, although all these talks are yet to be put on paper. This idol is to be made of Panch metal in which 80% copper will be used. It is estimated to cost Rs 3000 crore to complete this idol. 

The statue of hands installed at Namo Ghat in Ayodhya was made by Naresh Kumawat. Apart from this, the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar installed in the Supreme Court of India, the statue of Sardar Patel installed in the new Parliament of India, and the churning of the ocean inside the Parliament are made of metal. The statue of Lord Shiva in Noida is also an artwork made by artist Naresh Kumawat.

