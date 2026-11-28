Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has shared a proposed Lok Sabha map showing how parliamentary seats could increase across states and Union territories under the delimitation exercise.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal posted the map on Saturday, a day after the Union Cabinet approved two bills related to delimitation. (ANI Photo)

The Centre has shared a proposed map of India's Lok Sabha constituencies, offering a glimpse of how parliamentary representation could change under the planned delimitation exercise.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal posted the map on Saturday, a day after the Union Cabinet approved two bills related to delimitation. The map shows the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats for different states and Union territories.

The bills propose a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for every state and Union territory. The revised strength is expected to remain frozen until 2051.

The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape. #DelimitationBill #WomenReservation https://t.co/D5Uc2Umqbf — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026

“The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape,” Meghwal wrote on X.

Lok Sabha strength may rise from 543 to 816

The proposed changes are part of two bills that the government plans to introduce during the four-day special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

These are the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill. The session is scheduled to conclude on December 3.

According to the bills, the strength of the Lok Sabha would increase from its current 543 seats to 816 after delimitation. The government has also cited 816 as the proposed total.

The bills provide for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and Union territories.

How seats will be rounded off in states with odd numbers

The proposed increase creates a rounding-off issue for states that currently have an odd number of Lok Sabha seats.

The bills do not specify how half seats will be adjusted in states such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana.

However, the map shared by Meghwal offers an indication of how the government plans to handle these figures.

Under the proposed arrangement:

Tamil Nadu's 39 seats would increase to 59.

Andhra Pradesh's 25 seats would rise to 38.

Punjab's 13 seats would increase to 20.

Telangana's 17 seats would go up to 26.

These figures reflect the rounding-off approach shown in the minister's map. The adjustments would keep the increase broadly uniform across states.

What happens to Union territories with one Lok Sabha seat?

The proposed formula also raises questions about Union territories that currently have only one Lok Sabha seat.

A 50 per cent increase would take their representation to 1.5 seats, creating a rounding-off question. If rounded up to two, their representation would effectively double.

Earlier projections by Hindustan Times had kept such Union territories at one seat, although the bill's text provides for a 50 per cent increase for every state and Union territory.

The final allocation will become clearer as the bills are taken up in Parliament during the special session.