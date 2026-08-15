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80th Independence Day: PM Modi’s Red Fort address, ‘Vande Mataram’, role of 'Yuva Shakti' | Key highlights

The flag hoisting will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns. The National Flag Guard will present the Rashtriya Salute.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 07:56 AM IST

80th Independence Day: PM Modi’s Red Fort address, ‘Vande Mataram’, role of 'Yuva Shakti' | Key highlights
80th Independence Day: PM Modi’s Red Fort address, ‘Vande Mataram’ to take centre stage | Key highlights
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On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi, marking eight decades since gaining freedom from British rule in 1947.  The event will mark the completion of 79 years of sovereignty, 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram ', and highlight the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Independence Day Celebration: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

PM paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Ahead of the celebration, PM Modi took to X and extended greetings to the nation. He paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. He said the dreams of the freedom fighters continue to inspire the country as it works towards building a Viksit Bharat."Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come",he posted on X.

Guard of Honour and Flag Hoisting

 According to the release, PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will inspect the tri-services Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. He will proceed to the ramparts and hoist the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan.

The flag hoisting will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns. The National Flag Guard will present the Rashtriya Salute. The Army band will play ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem. Two IAF Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals over the venue. One helicopter will carry the National Flag, while the other will carry a flag featuring ‘Vande Mataram’.

Vande Mataram to take centre stage

After the Prime Minister's address, NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing ‘Vande Mataram’, followed by the National Anthem. 2,500 cadets will form ‘Vande Mataram’; around 2,500 Army, Navy and Air Force cadets, along with My Bharat volunteers, will participate. 

Around 5,000 special guests from different sections of society have been invited to the Independence Day celebrations, including women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of government schemes. More than 1,500 people from various states and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also attend.

(With inputs from ANI)

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