8,000 central government employees promoted in one go: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The Personnel Ministry has granted promotions to over 8,000 government officers belonging to three key secretariat services in one go, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

He said the orders for “mass promotion” of these employees belonging to the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) have been issued.

All these three services – CSS, CSSS and CSCS – form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning.

Of the total of 8,089 promoted employees, 4,734 are from CSS, 2,966 from CSSS and 389 from CSCS, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, said the orders for mass promotion of these employees belonging to the CSS, CSSS and CSCS have been issued after several rounds of high-level meetings in Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) chaired by him in the last two-months.

The minister said even legal experts were consulted widely as some of the orders were subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions.

Singh said it was disheartening to see government employees attaining retirement from service without getting their due promotions and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this kind decision.

The minister also met delegations of central secretariat officials on several occasions to thrash out the issue, as he considered that these three services -– CSS, CSSS and CSCS — form the backbone of the central secretariat administrative functioning.

Singh also recalled that over three years back, the DoPT had carried out mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at different levels, which had been widely hailed.

Many of these promotion orders were also issued, subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions, he recalled.

Singh said that the secretariat services are an essential tool of governance, since the notes and drafts prepared by them form the bedrock of government policies as the proposals pass through various stages in the government hierarchy.

The Central Secretariat Service officers’ association has also been protesting over delay in their promotion, claiming it was causing irreparable financial loss to them.

The CSS Forum, an association of CSS officers, has recently written to the Secretary, DoPT in support of their demand.

“We are thankful to PM Modi for taking prompt initiative for resolving long-pending regular promotion issue of the officers. We are also thankful to MoS Jitendra Singh and Secretary, DoPT for getting the mass promotion orders issued within the limited time,” said Manmohan Verma, General Secretary of the CSS Forum