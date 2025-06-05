This hypersonic cruise missile will be inspired by Russia's 3M22 Zircon missile, which is a scramjet missile and is also equipped with nuclear capability.

After the success of the Brahmos missile that ripped apart Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India is now preparing to make a more lethal missile with the development of the next generation hypersonic cruise missile Brahmos-2. After DRDO has made progress in indigenous scramjet engine technology, the process of developing Brahmos-2 will accelerate. This missile has been designed to reach about Mach 6 to Mach 8. It will be about 6 to 8 times faster than the speed of sound, whose range can be up to 1500 km.

India and Russia will jointly make Brahmos-2

According to defense sources, talks are going to be held again between India and Russia on jointly developing Brahmos-2. This hypersonic cruise missile will be inspired by Russia's 3M22 Zircon missile, which is a scramjet missile and is also equipped with nuclear capability. It has already been inducted into the Russian Navy and is capable of reaching a speed of Mach 9.

Announced in 2008 but faced many hurdles

The development of this program was announced in 2008 but faced many hurdles, including sanctions under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). This initially prevented Russia from sharing technology with a range of more than 300 km. After this, when India officially joined the MTCR in 2016, this obstacle was reduced.

Features of BrahMos missile

The current BrahMos missile is the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missile, which flies at a speed of 3.5 Mach. Its range is between 290 to 800 km. It is included in the fleet of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. This missile can strike from land, water, and air as well as from submarines. It caused great devastation in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. This missile, based on fire and forget technology, played an important role in Operation Sindoor. Its aim was so accurate that all the targets were achieved.

Future missile BrahMos-2

The speed of BrahMos-2 can be between Mach 6 to Mach 8, while its range is 1500 km. It will work continuously at hypersonic speed and destroy the target. Its design is based on the Russian 3M22 Zircon, which runs at a speed of Mach 9. BrahMos-2 will have a scramjet engine which is much more advanced than the existing BrahMos ramjet system. In April 2025, DRDO successfully tested the scramjet combustor for more than 1,000 seconds.