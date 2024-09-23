Twitter
8 people, including 6 children, killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Earlier this month, seven people were killed and three others were injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

8 people, including 6 children, killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
8 people, including 6 children, were killed in a lightning strike in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, said an official on Monday. Sharing details about the incident, District Collector Sanjay Agarwal said, "The lightning struck the eight people in the Joratarai village during rains. The six students who were returning to their homes back from school and the three other people took shelter under a shed below a tree."

"At this time, the lightning struck them, and all 8 people, including 6 children, died. Officials reached the spot and shifted all to the hospital. One person sustained injuries in the incident," said Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reacted to the incident and said, "Everything is in our knowledge, and the government is taking immediate action on it. The 8 deceased also include schoolchildren. Our officials have reached there immediately and relief funds are being provided immediately."

Earlier this month, seven people were killed and three others were injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar. As per Additional Superintendent of Police, Baloda Bazar, Abhishek Singh, the incident occurred when they were returning from the field, and following the heavy rainfall, they took shelter under a tree. The incident occurred in Mohtara village.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar (30), Santosh (40), Thaneshwar (18), Pokhraj (38), Dev (22) and Vijay (23) while Vishambar, Bittu Sahu, and Chetan Sahu were injured in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
