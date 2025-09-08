Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss, including bhature, aloo paratha, more

Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indian cricketers who have scored most runs for India in Asia Cup, from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav

'8 lakh youth get jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails selection process in state, calls it 'fair, transparent'

Boney Kapoor reveals REAL REASON why Sridevi rejected Baahubali, defends late superstar against allegations: 'She's not a struggling actor'

F-35, SU-57 or Rafale? How will India tackle the trio of China, Pakistan and Turkey in the sky?

BCCI finally breaks silence on calls to boycott India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025

Will India lift ban on TikTok? IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, ‘There is...’

Not Bumrah or Shubman, Gujarat Titans' star pacer gets nomination for ICC's Player of the Month for August, his name is...

Apple Event 2025 date and time in India: When and where to watch iPhone 17 series launch

From Lokah Chapter 1 to Black Widow: Top 5 female superhero movies that redefined the genre

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss, including bhature, aloo paratha, more

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss

Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indian cricketers who have scored most runs for India in Asia Cup, from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav

5 Indian cricketers who have scored most runs for India in Asia Cup

'8 lakh youth get jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails selection process in state, calls it 'fair, transparent'

'8 lakh youth get jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails selection process in state,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

'8 lakh youth get jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails selection process in state, calls it 'fair, transparent'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that eight lakh youth have been given government jobs in the last eight years through a fair and transparent recruitment process while distributing appointment letters to newly selected candidates by UPPSC.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 07:32 PM IST

'8 lakh youth get jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails selection process in state, calls it 'fair, transparent'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that eight lakh youth have been given government jobs in the last eight years through a fair and transparent recruitment process while distributing appointment letters to newly selected candidates by UPPSC. He said the strictness in the system has ensured that only deserving candidates were selected, and their contributions will benefit the state.

‘No discrimination under UPPSC’

Addressing the gathering in Lucknow, CM Yogi said, “I thank you for being selected through a fair and transparent recruitment process. In the last eight years, we have given government jobs to eight lakh youth in Uttar Pradesh. Our effort is that no youth faces any discrimination in any selection process in the state. The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh had overcome the negative perception it once held.

UP CM says state is India's second-largest economy

“Eight years ago, two things were attached to Uttar Pradesh. The youth of the state were looked down upon outside Uttar Pradesh, and the second stigma of being a BIMARU state was attached. A state where God had to take incarnation was known as a BIMARU state. A fear used to float in the minds of people about what might happen where,” CM Yogi said.

The chief minister also stressed that Uttar Pradesh had now become the second-largest economy in the country and was considered the fastest-growing state.CM Yogi highlighted reforms in recruitment, saying, “We have given a clean and transparent environment to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Someone is not given any job. There would have been no need to recommend. Now there is a flood of jobs.”

He said the secure environment in the state had also encouraged investment. “The security environment created in the state has encouraged investment in the state,” the CM added. Furthermore, the chief minister also spoke about skill development and industrial growth. “14 lakh youth are those who took training from Kaushal Vikas and are working somewhere or the other. Eight years ago, there were no industries here. The ITIs that were there earlier were being closed. Today, the government is running more than 300 ITIs. Today, 3000 ITIs are running in the private sector,” CM Yogi said.  


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims
Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims
Arvind Kejriwal calls on PM Modi to impose 75 per cent tariff on US goods: 'Trump a coward, timid person'
Arvind Kejriwal calls on PM Modi to impose 75 per cent tariff on US goods
Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals until...
Big update for Mumbaikars: Drones, flying objects are banned amid festivals unti
Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on US tariffs on countries including India: 'Continuing to make deals with Russia...'
Zelenskyy's BIG statement on US tariffs on countries including India
VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs hit Indian market, is it challenge for Tata and Mahindra?
VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs hit Indian market, is it challenge for Tata and M
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE