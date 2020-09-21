Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. India


8 killed, several trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued and about 25 people are still trapped under the debris.


Bhiwandi building collapse

Photo: ANI

Share

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 08:01 AM IST

In a major tragedy, at least people were killed and several feared trapped after a three-storeyed building in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi collapsed on Monday.

The three-storied building was located in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane and is said to be 43 years old. It had 40 flats with a total occupancy of 150 people.

According to the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, the building was not on the list of dangerous buildings.

As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued and about 25 people are still trapped under the debris.

15 personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force and a contingent of National Disaster Response Force consisting 30 personnel are present at the spot and carrying out rescue work.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)