8 killed, several injured in Tamil Nadu factory firework mishap

At least 8 people were killed and 3 others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, police said. Citing preliminary investigation, they said the deceased included women, adding, the cause of the blast was being ascertained.

The incident occurred under the Vembakottai police limits. More details awaited