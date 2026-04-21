8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur
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INDIA
At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a blast that occured at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in central Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday, officials said.
At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a blast that occured at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in central Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday, officials said.