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8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur

8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur

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8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur

At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a blast that occured at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in central Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday, officials said.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur
8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur
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At least eight people were killed and many others injured in a blast that occured at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in central Thrissur district in Kerala on Tuesday, officials said.

 

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8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur
8 killed, many injured in blast at fireworks factory in Kerala’s Thrissur
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