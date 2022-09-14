8-hour grilling, 100 questions: Cops find inconsistency in Jacqueline's statement, Nora Fatehi to be questioned tomorrow

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at EOW office in Delhi | Photo: IANS

After over 8 hours of questioning in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, actress Jacqueline Fernandez left the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) in Delhi. Actress Fernandez has been ordered to respond to a questionnaire that the Delhi Police has developed with 100 questions regarding the alleged Rs 200 crore scam.

According to India Today's report Delhi Police has found inconsistencies in the responses of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani. EOW Spl CP Ravindra Yadav said, "Tomorrow, the actor Nora Fatehi will be called. Pinky Irani is here, so tomorrow we want to question both of them. There are some issues that require clarification. There is no direct relationship between Nora and Jacqueline in this case."

Since today at 11.30 am, the actor has been subjected to questioning by the Delhi Police's EOW, which is scheduled to go until this evening. Jacqueline arrived in Delhi after receiving a third summons from the Delhi Police on Wednesday. Pinky Irani, who allegedly received payments of crores for the introducing Jacqueline Fernandez to the con man, was also with her.

She has already been called twice, but on the dates of August 29 and September 12, she failed to appear. Jacqueline and a group of her attorneys appeared to the Economic Offenses Wing office on Mandir Marg this morning at about 11 a.m. She was then given a lengthy questionnaire with at least 100 questions.

Most of the questions, according to the police, were related to her interactions with Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the presents he allegedly gave her using proceeds from crime. According to sources, Pinky and Jacqueline were questioned directly to elicit more information about the case. Planning your stay in Delhi in this manner will help Jacqueline, who has been informed that her investigation may take a few days or two to complete.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi's statements on September 13 and October 14, 2021, were also recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which she also admitted to accepting presents from the alleged conman and his actress wife Leena. In relation to the alleged scam and the FIR that the Delhi Police had filed, the ED had opened a case of money laundering.

Fernandez agreed to receive presents from Sukesh Chandrashekhar in statements that were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, according to ED. Fernandez had acquired expensive gifts for herself and her family members in India and overseas using profits from crime, according to the ED, and this amounted to money laundering in violation of section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

The wife of imprisoned former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, Aditi Singh, has accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar of operating an extortion ring worth Rs 200 crore while he was housed in Rohini jail. Aditi Singh claims that Sukesh pretended to be an official from the Union Law Ministry and the PMO in order to secure her husband's release on bail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru in the state of Karnataka, is presently detained in a jail in Delhi and is charged in more than 10 criminal cases.