8 dead, over 40 injured as container truck hits tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

INDIA
Senior police officials confirmed that the deceased included a child and two women. Read here to know how the accident happened.
Eight people were killed and around 40 injured when a container collided with a tractor carrying devotees near Ghatal village on National Highway 34, in Bulandshahr's Arnia police station area, officials said.
The devotees were travelling from Kasganj to Gogamedi, Rajasthan, to visit Jaharpir (Gogaji).
The accident took place around 2:15 AM on National Highway-34 on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border. A container truck, traveling at high speed, collided with the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh.
Police and administrative officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP, rushed to the site after the accident. The injured were admitted to nearby hospitals, and the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody for post-mortem examination, SSP Singh added.
"Around 60-61 people were travelling in the tractor from Rafatpur village in Kasganj district (UP) to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage. The tractor carrying them overturned after being hit by a container truck coming from behind at a high speed. Eight people have died in the accident. Forty three others are currently undergoing treatment, and three of them are stated to be critical and on ventilator support currently. The tractor has been removed from the spot using a crane. The truck that caused the accident is in police custody," SSP Singh said.
Senior police officials confirmed that the deceased included a child and two women. Further investigation into the incident is underway.
(With ANI inputs)