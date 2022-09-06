Search icon
Good news for Karnataka government employees, 7th Pay Commission to be formed in state soon

7th Pay Commission in Karnataka soon: CM Bommai has also encouraged state employees to adopt digitalization in administrative work.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

File photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the constitution of the 7th Pay Commission in October 2022 to revise the pay scale of the government employees in the State. Bommai was speaking at the first State-level State government employees` day and State-level `Sarvothama Seva` awards function.

Speaking at the banquet hall of the State Secretariat in the State-level `Sarvothama Seva` awards function, Bommai told employees of `A` and `B` categories to adopt cows under the `Punyakoti Dattu Yojana`, a cattle adoption scheme of the government by paying an annual fee of Rs 11,000.

"Under the `Punya Koti` scheme, there are over one lakh cows in various goshalas for adoption. The new goshalas are being established in each district for which Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned. This requires the people`s participation and a special website has been created for this purpose. Rs 11,000 is fixed for the adoption of a cow for one year. I have adopted 100 cows and requested my ministerial colleagues to do the same," he said."The government will also stand by the people in flood management, protection of property, crops and life of people and animals," Bommai said.

He further said that a government order has been issued to cover the government employees under the `Arogya Sanjeevini` scheme. "State will become prosperous if employees work according to their conscience. Through the works of the executive, not only the state will progress but there will be the welfare of people too. They somehow play an important role in the future of Karnataka," Bommai said addressing the employees.

The CM also encouraged employees to adopt digitalization in administrative work. "This is a digital era and people get access to all information easily, so employees must adjust their speed and work. For this, you have to adopt modern technology in administration," he said.

Ministers R Ashok, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other senior officials attended the programme.

