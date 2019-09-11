7th Pay Commission: Good news for contractual teachers in Bihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that people are spreading false rumours that contractual teachers in the state won't get pay hike under the 7th pay commission.

7th Pay Commission: In welcome news for the contractual teachers in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has cleared the air on rumours being spread that contractual teachers in the state will not be entitled to the pay hike after the 7th pay commission.

He said that these rumours hold no ground and contractual teachers will be benefitted from the 7th pay commission.

However, the Bihar chief minister reminded the teachers that their primary responsibility was to teach students sincerely while the government will take care of their pay hike.

Contractual teachers have been demanding the hike in their pay and as a tool to pressurise the government, they were also planning to go on a strike.

Now that Nitish Kumar has announced that they will be benefitted after the 7th Pay Commission, it would certainly provide relief to the contractual teachers and are unlikely to go on a strike or display any agitation.

Adding to his words, Nitish Kumar said that he respects teachers, have always stood by them. He also mentioned that unlike those who only do lip service, his government will do something for them (teachers).