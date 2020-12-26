7th Pay Commission: Big travel reimbursement benefit declared for Central govt employees, check details

In what can only be categorised as positive news for Central Government employees, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Finance Ministry has decided to relax rules related to reimbursement claims against travel.

The DOE has now stated that the central government employees in the Pay Level 9 to 11 pay matrix will not have to produce self-certification with details like period of travel, vehicle number etc to claim travel allowance.

Earlier, employees in Level 9 and above had to produce vouchers for reimbursement for travellling within the city. Now, they do not have to furnish receipts/vouchers to claim reimbursement of local travelling charges under Daily Allowance on tour.

Earlier, the Department of Expenditure under its ‘Travelling Allowance Rules — Implementation of 7th CPC’ had prescribed reimbursement for travelling charges for travel within the city. This old order had allowed government employees in Level 8 and below to claim reimbursement of travelling charges without producing any vouchers against self-certification, Zee Business reported.

The development came after the Department of Expenditure received several complaints from Central Government Employees who had difficulty furnishing receipts/vouchers while claiming reimbursement of travelling charges.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a massive economic slowdown, forcing the government to slash to Dearness Allowance (DA) at the previous rate, there might be some good news waiting for the employees. The central government employees and pensioners were being paid at the rate of 21 per cent but due to COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent effect on the state exchequer, the DA was reduced to 17%.

This arrangement has been implemented till June 2021. After that, the government might give relief on DA and the employees will start getting more salary, while the pensioners will get more pension.

Notably, the Dearness Allowance of central employees is increased in the month of July every year. But in April, a decision was taken by the Centre not to hike it this year in wake of the pandemic.

For the uninitiated, DA is given to improve the standard of living of government employees. It is increased twice a year. This is done so that the level of standard of living of employees is not affected after inflation increases.