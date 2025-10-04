Add DNA as a Preferred Source
7th Pay Commission: BIG relief for government employees, Centre issues revised guidelines on eligibility for new joiners, pensioners for THIS key allowance

Good news for government employees! Centre has revised the rules governing the 'Dress allowance' in the 7th pay commission, which is likely to impact lakhs of government employees. The postal department on September 24, issued new guidelines for the eligibility of 'dress allowance'.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

    Good news for government employees! Centre has revised the rules governing the 'Dress allowance' in the 7th pay commission, which is likely to impact lakhs of government employees. The postal department on September 24, issued new guidelines for the eligibility of 'dress allowance'.

    As per Postal department guidelines, employees who join or retire in the middle of the financial year will now be eligible for dress allowance on a proportionate basis. This has been brought to bring more clarity and remove confusions around the dress allowance for employees retiring after July or joining just before the allowance is reimbursed.

    The new guidelines?

    • The Finance Ministry has confirmed that just as newly recruited employees receive the allowance based on the year of joining, retiring employees will also be paid proportionately.
    • As per new guidelines, Postal department clarified that that many employees retiring in 2025 had already received their full or partial allowance.
    • It also states that from October 2025 onwards, any excess payment made will be recovered if necessary. No recovery from those who retire before September 2025.
    • The department has further instructed that pending payments from July 2025 salaries must be corrected without delay.

    What is Dress allowance?

    Dress allowance is a perk provided by government to employees who are required to wear dress while on duty. It was introduced in August 2017 through a financial circular, replacing earlier allowances that included clothing, shoe, gown and uniform maintenance allowances along with basic equipment allowance. Dress allowance is disbursed annually along with July Salary. 

    Big relief for new joiners!

    • Those who joined before July 2025, will continue to receive payments as per earlier 2020 rules.
    • Those who joined after July 1, 2025, will fall uder the revised guidelines.

     

