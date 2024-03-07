7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, if the DA will reach 50 percent, there will also be a hike in the house rent allowance, children's education allowance, transport allowance, etc.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Union Cabinet is likely to approve a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees today, sources told Business Today TV. This follows the precedent set last October, where the Cabinet had previously increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 points, reaching 46% to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The release of the additional installment of dearness allowance and dearness relief was applicable from July 01, 2023, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters following the Union Cabinet meeting.

With these hikes, the central government staff's take-home pay package is likely to increase significantly.