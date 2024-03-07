Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyberpreneur Amit Singh unveils his journey in securing cyberspace

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this huge Test milestone

7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

UPW vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women

Why Data Analytics As A Career In India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cyberpreneur Amit Singh unveils his journey in securing cyberspace

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Virat Kohli to achieve this huge Test milestone

7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

Miss World 2023: Unknown facts about Sini Shetty

Healthy tips for fasting

8 biggest birds in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine who worked as background dancer, one show changed her life, now owns 2 restaurants, earns...

Meet man whose grandfather was Union minister, father was MLA, became actor, worked only in flop films, is relative of..

Meet world's only billionaire actor, just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, Tom Cruise, RDJ, secret to wealth is...

HomeIndia

India

7th Pay Commission: Big news for central govt employees as PM Modi Cabinet likely to increase DA by….

As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, if the DA will reach 50 percent, there will also be a hike in the house rent allowance, children's education allowance, transport allowance, etc.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 03:35 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Union Cabinet is likely to approve a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees today, sources told Business Today TV. This follows the precedent set last October, where the Cabinet had previously increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 points, reaching 46% to benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The release of the additional installment of dearness allowance and dearness relief was applicable from July 01, 2023, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters following the Union Cabinet meeting.

As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, if the DA will reach 50 percent, there will also be a hike in the house rent allowance, children's education allowance, transport allowance, etc. 

With these hikes, the central government staff's take-home pay package is likely to increase significantly.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Quick-thinking 12-year-old boy locks leopard in room, video goes viral

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Meet world’s richest man ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, his net worth was...

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

'Not donating...': Elon Musk says this about US Presidential Election

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement