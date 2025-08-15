Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

Bollywood’s biggest child actor worked with Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was abused by her mother, denied food, danced on stage for money, tragically died after..., her name is..

50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'

79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program

Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral

50 years of Sholay: How Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's film gave birth to Bollywood's most timeless villain in Amjad Khan's Gabbar Singh

Prithvi Shaw makes BIG move, set to play from THIS team after 8-month break, it's name is...

79th Independence Day- PM Modi vows to defend farmers, Will he deny access to THESE sectors when he meets Donald Trump?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs...

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group, says, 'Neither surprised nor...'

BLA issues BIG statement after US designates Majeed Brigade as terror group

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15

Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au

HomeIndia

INDIA

79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India’s first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of Rs 1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

79th Independence Day: Key highlights from PM Modi's address to the nation; focus on employment, innovation and nuclear program

TRENDING NOW

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements that indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future. PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India’s first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of Rs 1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for “Naya Bharat” (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. 

Semiconductors: From Lost Decades to Mission Mode

Recalling how attempts to set up semiconductor factories 50-60 years ago were “killed at birth” while other nations prospered, PM Modi announced that India is now in mission mode. By the end of this year, the nation will roll out its first Made in India chip.

Nuclear Energy Capacity to Grow Tenfold by 2047

Work is underway on 10 new nuclear reactors as part of India’s mission to increase nuclear power generation capacity by over ten times in the next two decades.

GST Reforms – A Diwali Gift

Next-generation GST reforms will be unveiled on Diwali, reducing taxes on essential goods and providing relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers.

Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Bharat

PM Modi announced the creation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms. Its mandate: accelerate economic growth, cut red tape, modernise governance, and prepare Bharat for the demands of a $10 trillion economy by 2047.

Rs 1 Lakh Crore PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana

PM Modi launched a major employment scheme worth Rs 1 lakh crore, under which newly employed youth will receive Rs 15,000 per month. The scheme aims to benefit 3 crore young Indians, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.

High-Powered Demography Mission

PM Modi highlighted the dangers of demographic imbalance due to infiltration and illegal migration in border areas. He announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission to address this national security challenge, ensuring the unity, integrity, and rights of India’s citizens are safeguarded.

Energy Independence – Samudra Manthan Begins

PM Modi pointed out that a large share of India’s budget still goes toward importing petrol, diesel, and gas. He announced the launch of the National Deepwater Exploration Mission to tap ocean resources, alongside major expansions in solar, hydrogen, hydro, and nuclear power.

Made in India Jet Engines – A National Challenge

PM Modi made a dramatic announcement that just like how we made vaccines during COVID, and UPI for digital payments, we should build our own jet engines too, and asked our scientists and youth to take it up as a direct challenge.

READ | Watch: Jaya Bachchan once scolded 'Aishwarya' in front of everyone, got angry and left event midway, then...; video goes viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting 20-25 days at a stretch, due to..., he is from...
Meet real-life 'Kumbhkarna', who sleeps 300 days a year with naps lasting...
'Putin, Zelenskyy will make peace': Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Russian President
Donald Trump's BIG announcement before much-awaited Alaska meet with Putin
"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH
THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro goes VIRAL
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not quit acting, then...: 'Unhone haath milaya to...'
Shah Rukh Khan's Raees co-star reveals how one handshake convinced him to not...
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured on Machail Mata pilgrimage route
J-K Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 45, over 100 injured
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daughter-in-law stuns in viral photos
Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's soon-to-be daught
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE